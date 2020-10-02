Global  
 

Markets mostly shrug off Trump positive virus test

Friday, 2 October 2020
Stocks have mostly shrugged off news that President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Markets started down, but had recovered by midday trading. (Oct. 2)
 
News video: Trump and Melania Test Positive For COVID-19

 President Trump tweeted that he and the first lady, Melania Trump, have tested positive for COVID-19 and they will now quarantine.

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's gender, age and weight are all factors that make him more vulnerable to developing severe COVID-19, and give him a notional risk of around 4% of dying from it, health experts said on Friday. Jillian Kitchener has more.

 President Trump announced in a tweet on Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. The tweet sparked a flurry of..
 Joe and Jill Biden tested negative for coronavirus Friday morning, after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive.
 The president's diagnosis sparked a flurry of well-wishes from other officials – some of whom have battled coronavirus themselves.
 India's Covid-19 death toll crossed one lakh on Friday night, while the caseload climbed to over 64 lakh and recoveries surged to 54,15,197, according to data..
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have contracted the coronavirus. The first couple are quarantining. His daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, both of whom are senior..

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. Multiple news outlets reported the news Friday morning. McDaniel has mild..

President Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus. Here's what we know so far and how Wall Street and reacting.

 Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ:HGEN) announced Friday that the US Food and Drug Administration said its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application for its coronavirus...
 Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) (FRA:C97) revealed on Friday that its CLIA-certified customer Access Genetics LLC dba OralDNA Labs, which uses the company’s...
 The city maintained its daily count of over 2,000 cases yet again along with 43 deaths on Thursday. In Maharashtra, nearly 400 deaths and more than 16,000 cases...
