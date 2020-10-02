|
Markets mostly shrug off Trump positive virus test
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Stocks have mostly shrugged off news that President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Markets started down, but had recovered by midday trading. (Oct. 2)
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
How serious is Trump's COVID-19 risk?
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52Published
Trump joins list of world leaders diagnosed with COVID-19President Trump announced in a tweet on Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. The tweet sparked a flurry of..
CBS News
Joe and Jill Biden test negative for COVID-19, doctor saysJoe and Jill Biden tested negative for coronavirus Friday morning, after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive.
CBS News
Trump joins list of world leaders who have tested positive for virusThe president's diagnosis sparked a flurry of well-wishes from other officials – some of whom have battled coronavirus themselves.
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
India's Covid-19 death toll crosses one lakhIndia's Covid-19 death toll crossed one lakh on Friday night, while the caseload climbed to over 64 lakh and recoveries surged to 54,15,197, according to data..
IndiaTimes
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this