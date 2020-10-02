Global  
 

Attendees At Trump’s NJ Fundraiser Instructed To Quarantine Hours After President Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Be Contact Traced

Daily Caller Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Attendees At Trump's NJ Fundraiser Instructed To Quarantine Hours After President Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Be Contact Traced
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Contact Tracing Underway For Fundraiser President Trump Attended Before Testing Positive For COVID-19

Contact Tracing Underway For Fundraiser President Trump Attended Before Testing Positive For COVID-19 02:45

 There's now contact tracing underway in New Jersey, where President Donald Trump held a fundraiser just hours before testing positive for COVID-19; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

