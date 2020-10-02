Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melania Trump takes aim at critics, migrant children in secret recordings

CBS News Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Recordings show the first lady said U.S. detention centers were better than what migrant children had at home with their parents.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

UK PM Johnson sends best wishes to Trump and First Lady [Video]

UK PM Johnson sends best wishes to Trump and First Lady

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania a speedy recovery on Friday (October 2) after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:13Published

President Trump's Interactions Before Positive COVID Test, Photo Contact Tracing

 President Trump has been in close, maskless contact with many, many people -- in his administration and otherwise -- over the past several days ... people he may..
TMZ.com

Trump joins list of world leaders diagnosed with COVID-19

 President Trump announced in a tweet on Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. The tweet sparked a flurry of..
CBS News

Joe and Jill Biden test negative for COVID-19, doctor says

 Joe and Jill Biden tested negative for coronavirus Friday morning, after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US President Donald Trump's sister calls him 'cruel' & 'liar' on secret recordings | Oneindia News [Video]

US President Donald Trump's sister calls him 'cruel' & 'liar' on secret recordings | Oneindia News

As Donald Trump gears for the US Presidential Elections in November, Insider accounts seems to be tarnishing Trump's image. It has emerged that his sister Maryanne Trump Barry decribed him as cruel and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27Published

Tweets about this