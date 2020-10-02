Global  
 

CDC guidelines put President Trump in higher risk category for coronavirus

CBS News Friday, 2 October 2020
According to CDC guidelines, President Trump is in a higher risk category for severe illness from coronavirus because of his age and obesity. Dr. Leo Nissola, a clinical scientist at the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, joined CBSN with details.
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Discussing President Trump and the First Lady contracting COVID-19 with infectious disease specialist Dr. David Dodson

Discussing President Trump and the First Lady contracting COVID-19 with infectious disease specialist Dr. David Dodson 10:30

 Infectious disease specialist Dr. David Dodson discusses President Trump and the First Lady contracting coronavirus.

