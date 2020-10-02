|
CDC guidelines put President Trump in higher risk category for coronavirus
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
According to CDC guidelines, President Trump is in a higher risk category for severe illness from coronavirus because of his age and obesity. Dr. Leo Nissola, a clinical scientist at the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, joined CBSN with details.
