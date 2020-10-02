Voters react to Trump virus test results

Elle Cinnéidigh RT @AngrierWHStaff: Meadows this morning: The next 48 hours are critical, not yet a clear path to recovery Meadows now: he’s doing very we… 2 seconds ago Ray Flanagin By the way, God is spelled with a capital G! Trump, speaking from Walter Reed Medical Center for first time: 'I'll… https://t.co/lElkkbdmmM 3 seconds ago Nelson Vega RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: Trump doing ‘very well’ at Walter Reed, has been without fever for 24 hours | Just The News https://t.co/Ub2… 5 seconds ago Pablo Friedrich RT @BillOReilly: President Trump’s Doctor just said he’s doing “very well.” But the hysterical corporate media is not. Honest reporting on… 5 seconds ago Lawskinner RT @CBS_Herridge: #TrumpCovid President Trump's physician confirms the president has started Remdesivir therapy+ is doing "very well." @CBS… 9 seconds ago dươnghiep RT @CharlesPHerring: BREAKING: "He (President Trump) told me he's doing very well. He told me he's raring to go... He wanted to get out of… 18 seconds ago Babablue RT @helper2: President Trump’s Doctors Say He Is ‘Doing Very Well,’ Mild Symptoms Already Clearing https://t.co/S3dttvxA1G 19 seconds ago Kim Gordon RT @TeaPainUSA: Don't you wish Trump's team at Walter Reed only had a camera in their pocket so they could post a photo of Trump "doing ver… 29 seconds ago