Voters react to Trump virus test results
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Residents and visitors in the nation's capital reacted to the stunning news Friday that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have both tested positive to the coronavirus. (Oct. 2)
'Starting to feel good.' Trump releases new video from Walter Reed amid COVID battleTrump's latest video came as the White House has struggled to offer a consistent message about the president's condition since he tested positive for..
USATODAY.com
Covid 19 coronavirus: Conspiracy theory Trump is faking diagnosis to swing US electionConspiracy theories that Donald Trump has faked his Covid-19 positive result to swing the US election his way are flooding social media.The theories suggest he..
New Zealand Herald
Covid 19 coronavirus: Confusion over Trump's condition as White House contradicts his doctorsThere is growing confusion over US President Donald Trump's condition today, as his doctors and the White House provide contradictory information about the..
New Zealand Herald
Trump not on a "clear path to recovery," senior official saysPresident Trump, who was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday for COVID-19 treatment, is "still not on a clear path to recovery," a source familiar..
CBS News
Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:36Published
Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
President Trump "doing very well," his physician saysDr. Sean Conley, President Trump's physician, said Saturday the president is "doing very well" after receiving treatment for his COVID-19 diagnosis. Conley gave..
CBS News
'Doing very well': Trump White House physician Sean Conley 'extremely happy' with progressTrump remained at Walter Reed hospital Saturday after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and were experiencing symptoms
USATODAY.com
