Voters react to Trump virus test results

USATODAY.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Residents and visitors in the nation's capital reacted to the stunning news Friday that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have both tested positive to the coronavirus. (Oct. 2)
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Chris Christie Awaiting Latest Coronavirus Test Results After Helping President Trump Prepare For Debate

Chris Christie Awaiting Latest Coronavirus Test Results After Helping President Trump Prepare For Debate 00:24

 Christie said he tested negative Tuesday and was tested again Friday morning. He expects those results tomorrow.

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'Starting to feel good.' Trump releases new video from Walter Reed amid COVID battle

 Trump's latest video came as the White House has struggled to offer a consistent message about the president's condition since he tested positive for..
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Conspiracy theory Trump is faking diagnosis to swing US election

 Conspiracy theories that Donald Trump has faked his Covid-19 positive result to swing the US election his way are flooding social media.The theories suggest he..
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: Confusion over Trump's condition as White House contradicts his doctors

 There is growing confusion over US President Donald Trump's condition today, as his doctors and the White House provide contradictory information about the..
New Zealand Herald

Trump not on a "clear path to recovery," senior official says

 President Trump, who was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday for COVID-19 treatment, is "still not on a clear path to recovery," a source familiar..
CBS News

Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed [Video]

Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed

[NFA] White House doctor Sean Conley said Saturday President Trump 'is doing very well' but a source reveals the president's health remains in jeopardy a day after being hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:36Published
Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19 [Video]

Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19

CNN reports former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The news comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for the virus. Christie helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate of the 2020 general election earlier this week. He said on Friday that no one was wearing masks in the room as they prepped the President.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published
Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors [Video]

Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors

US President Donald Trump’s doctor has said he is doing “very well” as hespends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of Covid-19. Navycommander Dr Sean Conley said Mr Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours as heupdated the nation on the president’s condition from the hospital on Saturdaymorning local time. Mr Trump was admitted to Walter Reed National MilitaryMedical Centre on Friday afternoon in what doctors say was a precaution afterhe and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

President Trump "doing very well," his physician says

 Dr. Sean Conley, President Trump's physician, said Saturday the president is "doing very well" after receiving treatment for his COVID-19 diagnosis. Conley gave..
CBS News

'Doing very well': Trump White House physician Sean Conley 'extremely happy' with progress

 Trump remained at Walter Reed hospital Saturday after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and were experiencing symptoms
USATODAY.com

Infectious disease specialist says likely Trump contracted COVID-19 day after debate in Cleveland [Video]

Infectious disease specialist says likely Trump contracted COVID-19 day after debate in Cleveland

Health experts are looking into whether there's any chance President Trump had the COVID-19 virus while in Cleveland during Tuesday's Presidential debate.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:20Published
GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test [Video]

GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test

Republicans Friday said they would push forward with Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Trump's Supreme Court replacement, even after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published
Sinking Ship? How Trump's COVID-19 Might Hurt The Cruise Industry [Video]

Sinking Ship? How Trump's COVID-19 Might Hurt The Cruise Industry

The stock market took a dive on Friday on news that US President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, industry experts think the cruise industry could take a..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:39Published

‘October Surprise’: Trump Incapacitated From Electioneering – OpEd

 "October surprises" are a common occurrence in the electoral politics of the US when elections are only weeks away in November and canvassing of electorate by...
Eurasia Review

Pennsylvania’s Played-Out Coal Country And NY’s Rural Catskills Show Why Trump Is Likely To Lose – OpEd

Pennsylvania’s Played-Out Coal Country And NY’s Rural Catskills Show Why Trump Is Likely To Lose – OpEd I’m going to make a bold prediction based (admittedly on a small sampling):  Trump has lost support among his non-college educated white base — or at least...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •The Wrap

Trump Says ‘I Think I’m Doing Very Well’ Before Leaving for Walter Reed Hospital (Video)

Trump Says ‘I Think I’m Doing Very Well’ Before Leaving for Walter Reed Hospital (Video) President Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution,” the White House said on Friday after Trump...
The Wrap Also reported by •Mid-Day

