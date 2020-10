You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rochester taps first female police chief after Prude death



[NFA] GRAPHIC WARNING: The mayor of Rochester, New York named the city's first female police chief on Saturday, weeks after firing the previous chief amid protests over the death of a Black man in.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:44 Published 6 days ago Rochester Mayor Appoints First African-American Woman Police Chief



The mayor of Rochester, New York, has tapped an African-American woman to become the new interim city police chief. Mayor Lovely Warren said Saturday Cynthia Herriot-Sullivan will bring a "fresh.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published 6 days ago Rochester Mayor reflects on Breonna Taylor case



Rochester Mayor Kim Norton reflects on the case, saying the community and law enforcement need to work together. Credit: KIMT Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this