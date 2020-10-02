|
Press secretary: "White House operations" decided it was safe for Trump to go to New Jersey fundraiser
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany took questions outside on Friday amid the news the president and first lady had COVID-19. She told CBS News' Paula Reid that "White House operations made the assessment" the president could travel to New Jersey for a fundraiser on Thursday after top aide Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Secretary
Trump's COVID-19 results disclosed within one hour -WH
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25Published
Covid 19 coronavirus: President Trump's doctor releases statementUS President Donald Trump's personal doctor has released a statement after the 74-year-old and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.In a..
New Zealand Herald
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany clashes with reporter over alleged lost mail-in ballots
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:44Published
WH defends Trump's white supremacy response
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:46Published
New Jersey State in the northeastern United States
Trump went ahead with campaign events in New Jersey after Hope Hicks tested positive for COVIDPresident Donald Trump went ahead with campaign events in New Jersey apparently knowing that aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
'No one was wearing masks' during debate prep, Chris Christie says after president contracts coronavirusThe former New Jersey governor said he visited the White House from Saturday through Tuesday. He was tested every day he was there.
USATODAY.com
New Jersey Man’s Body Is Recovered From the Depths of Lake TahoeOfficials said the recovery of Ryan Normoyle’s body, which was 1,565 feet down, was the deepest ever recorded at the lake.
NYTimes.com
George W. Bush's first EPA chief on why she supports Joe BidenChristine Todd Whitman, the former Republican governor of New Jersey who headed the Environmental Protection Agency under President George W. Bush, is endorsing..
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Watch live: Biden speaks in Michigan after testing negative for COVID-19Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday after President Trump announced that he had tested positive.
CBS News
Expert panel recommends who should be first in line for COVID-19 vaccine. Where will your family be?Who will get the coronavirus vaccine when it's available? Recommendations released Friday breas the U.S. into groups and assigns each a place in line.
USATODAY.com
Democrats say it's 'premature' to move forward with Barrett confirmation hearings after Trump, GOP senator test positive for COVID-19Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced in a statement Friday he received a positive COVID-19 test.
USATODAY.com
COVID diagnosis for President Trump raises possible national security concernsCBS News senior national security analyst Fran Townsend joined CBSN to explain why the president’s positive coronavirus test could pose national security..
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump mulls TV address to nation despite suffering mild symptomsUS President Donald Trump is deciding whether to undertake a televised address to the nation, despite showing mild symptoms of coronavirus. US media reported..
New Zealand Herald
Voters react to Trump virus test resultsResidents and visitors in the nation's capital reacted to the stunning news Friday that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have both tested..
USATODAY.com
Hope Hicks Counselor to the President Donald Trump
Ivanka And Jared Test Negative After Many Trump Insiders Test Positive
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19 after aide contracts virusPresident Trump and first lady Melania Trump said early Friday morning that they tested positive for the coronavirus and will quarantine immediately. The..
CBS News
Paula Reid American journalist
Trump tries to walk back debate comments on white supremacistsLawmakers on both sides of the aisle criticized President Trump for his failure to denounce a far-right extremist group known as The Proud Boys during the first..
CBS News
President attempts to clean up "stand by" comment, earlier refusal to denounce white supremacistsPresident Trump on Wednesday attempted to clean up controversial comments he made Tuesday night while refusing to denounce white supremacists. Meanwhile,..
CBS News
Fact-checking Trump and Biden in the first presidential debateIn their first debate Tuesday night, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden clashed over issues like mail-in voting and how to handle the..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this