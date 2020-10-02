Global  
 

Press secretary: "White House operations" decided it was safe for Trump to go to New Jersey fundraiser

CBS News Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany took questions outside on Friday amid the news the president and first lady had COVID-19. She told CBS News' Paula Reid that "White House operations made the assessment" the president could travel to New Jersey for a fundraiser on Thursday after top aide Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19.
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: New Jersey Officials Concerned President Trump Might've Spread Coronavirus At Bedminster Club

New Jersey Officials Concerned President Trump Might've Spread Coronavirus At Bedminster Club 00:34

 Health officials are contacting people who might've had contact with the president.

Kayleigh McEnany Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Secretary

Trump's COVID-19 results disclosed within one hour -WH [Video]

Trump's COVID-19 results disclosed within one hour -WH

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump got his positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday night and "within an hour, we put out that information to the American people."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: President Trump's doctor releases statement

 US President Donald Trump's personal doctor has released a statement after the 74-year-old and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.In a..
New Zealand Herald
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany clashes with reporter over alleged lost mail-in ballots [Video]

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany clashes with reporter over alleged lost mail-in ballots

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany clashed with a reporter Thursdayover President Donald Trump's claims that a number of mail-in ballots wererecently found in a river.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:44Published
WH defends Trump's white supremacy response [Video]

WH defends Trump's white supremacy response

[NFA] Days after the first presidential debate, and the White House is still on the defensive about the president’s comments, or the lack thereof, over white supremacy. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:46Published

New Jersey New Jersey State in the northeastern United States

Trump went ahead with campaign events in New Jersey after Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID

 President Donald Trump went ahead with campaign events in New Jersey apparently knowing that aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

'No one was wearing masks' during debate prep, Chris Christie says after president contracts coronavirus

 The former New Jersey governor said he visited the White House from Saturday through Tuesday. He was tested every day he was there.
USATODAY.com

New Jersey Man’s Body Is Recovered From the Depths of Lake Tahoe

 Officials said the recovery of Ryan Normoyle’s body, which was 1,565 feet down, was the deepest ever recorded at the lake.
NYTimes.com

George W. Bush's first EPA chief on why she supports Joe Biden

 Christine Todd Whitman, the former Republican governor of New Jersey who headed the Environmental Protection Agency under President George W. Bush, is endorsing..
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Watch live: Biden speaks in Michigan after testing negative for COVID-19

 Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday after President Trump announced that he had tested positive.
CBS News

Expert panel recommends who should be first in line for COVID-19 vaccine. Where will your family be?

 Who will get the coronavirus vaccine when it's available? Recommendations released Friday breas the U.S. into groups and assigns each a place in line.
USATODAY.com

Democrats say it's 'premature' to move forward with Barrett confirmation hearings after Trump, GOP senator test positive for COVID-19

 Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced in a statement Friday he received a positive COVID-19 test.
USATODAY.com

COVID diagnosis for President Trump raises possible national security concerns

 CBS News senior national security analyst Fran Townsend joined CBSN to explain why the president’s positive coronavirus test could pose national security..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump mulls TV address to nation despite suffering mild symptoms

 US President Donald Trump is deciding whether to undertake a televised address to the nation, despite showing mild symptoms of coronavirus. US media reported..
New Zealand Herald

Voters react to Trump virus test results

 Residents and visitors in the nation's capital reacted to the stunning news Friday that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have both tested..
USATODAY.com

Hope Hicks Hope Hicks Counselor to the President Donald Trump

Ivanka And Jared Test Negative After Many Trump Insiders Test Positive [Video]

Ivanka And Jared Test Negative After Many Trump Insiders Test Positive

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have contracted the coronavirus. The first couple are quarantining. His daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, both of whom are senior White House advisors, were screened for the coronavirus and tested negative. The president's youngest child, Barron, also tested negative. Senior aide to the president Hope Hicks tested positive. Hicks traveled with him on Air Force One this week.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own [Video]

Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own

CNN Business reports that in a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity, President Trump defended Hope Hicks after her COVID diagnosis. The interview came three hours before Trump and his wife, Melania tested positive for the disease. In a Fox News chat, Trump told Hannity that he and FLOTUS worked closely with Hicks. He said, "She is a hard worker...a lot of masks, she wears masks a lot. But she tested positive." Trump suggested that avoiding close contact with others is hard. He explained, "...When you're with the Marines, and the police officers — I'm with them so much. And when they come over to you, it's very hard to say, 'Stay back, stay back.'" He added, "They want to hug you and kiss you because we really have done a good job for them. You get close, and things happen."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19 after aide contracts virus

 President Trump and first lady Melania Trump said early Friday morning that they tested positive for the coronavirus and will quarantine immediately. The..
CBS News

Paula Reid American journalist

Trump tries to walk back debate comments on white supremacists

 Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle criticized President Trump for his failure to denounce a far-right extremist group known as The Proud Boys during the first..
CBS News

President attempts to clean up "stand by" comment, earlier refusal to denounce white supremacists

 President Trump on Wednesday attempted to clean up controversial comments he made Tuesday night while refusing to denounce white supremacists. Meanwhile,..
CBS News

Fact-checking Trump and Biden in the first presidential debate

 In their first debate Tuesday night, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden clashed over issues like mail-in voting and how to handle the..
CBS News

