Notre Dame President Tests Positive for COVID After White House Event

Newsmax Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
The Rev. John Jenkins, president of the University of Notre Dame has tested positive for coronavirus after attending the White House ceremony to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, The Hill reports....
Related news from verified sources

Alert: University of Notre Dame president tests positive for COVID-19 less than a week after attending White House event

 SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — University of Notre Dame president tests positive for COVID-19 less than a week after attending White House event.
SeattlePI.com

Notre Dame president tests positive for COVID-19 days after not wearing mask at White House ceremony
Chicago S-T

Notre Dame president, who attended White House event last week, tests positive for coronavirus

 Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins, who was at the White House Supreme Court announcement last Saturday, has tested positive for Covid-19.
FOXNews.com


