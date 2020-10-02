Notre Dame President Tests Positive for COVID After White House Event

Trump's COVID-19 results disclosed within one hour -WH



White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump got his positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday night and "within an hour, we put out that information to the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25 Published 2 hours ago

Maskless Trump tosses hats to Minnesota crowd hours before positive COViD test



Hours before President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, this footage from September 30 shows the maskless Republican tossing hats out to his supporters at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:28 Published 2 hours ago