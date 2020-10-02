|
25th Amendment sets president's line of succession
Friday, 2 October 2020
President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19, and a White House official says the president is experiencing "mild symptoms." The 25th Amendment outlines what would happen if Trump becomes unable to perform the duties of his office. (Oct. 2)
