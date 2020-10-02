Global  
 

25th Amendment sets president's line of succession

USATODAY.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19, and a White House official says the president is experiencing "mild symptoms." The 25th Amendment outlines what would happen if Trump becomes unable to perform the duties of his office. (Oct. 2)
 
President Trump's case highlights risk factors [Video]

President Trump's case highlights risk factors

President Trump's case highlights risk factors

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:49Published

Trump heads to Walter Reed, the hospital for presidents, war heroes, Supreme Court justices

 As President Trump heads to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, what to know about the nation's premier hospital for troops, officials.
USATODAY.com
Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19

A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Business Insider reports the White House said Friday afternoon that Trump is expected to remain at the military hospital in Bethesda for a 'few days.' Democratic opponent Joe Biden and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Trump’s Travail: A Virus That Thrives Indoors

 The coronavirus can linger in the air in tiny particles. The president spends a lot of time indoors with others and disdains precautions.
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump taken to hospital with Covid-19 [Video]

Donald Trump taken to hospital with Covid-19

President Trump will travel to a military hospital after being diagnosed withCovid-19, and will remain for a “few days” on the advice of doctors.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

President Trump Being Moved to Walter Reed Hospital for COVID-19 Treatment

 President Trump will be flown to Walter Reed Military Hospital for continued treatment for COVID-19. The White House just announced the President will be flown..
TMZ.com
GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test [Video]

GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test

Republicans Friday said they would push forward with Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Trump's Supreme Court replacement, even after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published

Now that Trump tested positive for COVID-19, will shoppers be more compliant with mask mandates at stores?

 With President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19, will shoppers be more willing to mask up before heading into stores?
USATODAY.com

President Trump Denies Reports He Called Service Members Who Died In Line Of Duty 'Losers,' 'Suckers' [Video]

President Trump Denies Reports He Called Service Members Who Died In Line Of Duty 'Losers,' 'Suckers'

President Donald Trump is under fire for remarks he allegedly made about service members who died in the line of duty. A report says he called them "losers" and "suckers," but he strongly denies it;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:25Published

Trump says he and wife test positive for COVID-19

Trump says he and wife test positive for COVID-19 US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet early on Friday. "We will begin our quarantine and...
WorldNews Also reported by •NaturalNews.comCBS NewsUSATODAY.comDelawareonlineSmartBrief

DXY: Risk aversion and US unemployment rate pushes dollar index higher

DXY: Risk aversion and US unemployment rate pushes dollar index higher The US dollar index (DXY) rose by more than 0.10% as investors reacted to news that President Trump had contracted Covid-19. The index is also reacting to the...
Invezz

Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall

 U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures fell nearly 5% early on Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and negotiators failed to...
OilPrice.com


