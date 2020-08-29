Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Poll: 40% Of Democrats ‘Happy’ That Trump Has COVID

Daily Caller Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
'I'm sure he's taking the Clorox cocktail, but it's so unpleasant'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

C'mon, Get Happy: Trump Admin Siphons Off $300M From CDC To Tell Americans To Cheer Up [Video]

C'mon, Get Happy: Trump Admin Siphons Off $300M From CDC To Tell Americans To Cheer Up

The Trump administration is determined to remain upbeat in the face of over 200,000 Americans dead from the novel coronavirus. According to Business Insider, it's diverted over $300 million in funding..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Number of Youth Voters ‘Definitely’ Voting Jumps to 77 Percent [Video]

Number of Youth Voters ‘Definitely’ Voting Jumps to 77 Percent

New poll reveals youth voters in battleground states who said they “definitely” plan to vote in the November election, jumped to 77 percent in the month of August. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:24Published
Democrats Terrified Of Kenosha [Video]

Democrats Terrified Of Kenosha

The protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin have thrown a wrench into the 2020 Presidential race. The issue of racism has ignited a powder keg in the middle of al already volatile election year. Black Lives..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this