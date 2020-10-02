Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Everyone in the White House cluster who has said they tested positive for the coronavirus

Vox Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Trump expected to carry out duties 'without disruption,' his doctor says

Trump expected to carry out duties 'without disruption,' his doctor says 00:56

 Trump expected to carry out duties 'without disruption,' his doctor says

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mississippi leader react after president tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Mississippi leader react after president tests positive for COVID-19

The governor attended a coronavirus-related briefing at the White House this week, days before the president and first lady tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:05Published
Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee has tested positive for the coronavirus [Video]

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee has tested positive for the coronavirus

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee has tested positive for the coronavirus

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:39Published
Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19

A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this

MariaCabadas

@mariacabadas RT @voxdotcom: Everyone in the White House cluster who’s said they tested positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/MdNsXeP6tF 59 seconds ago

1015_cookie

Cookie mama 1015 RT @realTuckFrumper: Everyone in the White House cluster who’s said they tested positive for the coronavirus https://t.co/rsG4XMr6mE 2 minutes ago