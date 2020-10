Bill Donahue to Newsmax TV: Trump Is 'Close to Superman' Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President Donald Trump is close to "Superman" and will bounce back from the coronavirus , Bill Donahue, president of the Catholic League, told Newsmax TV Friday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this