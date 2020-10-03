Global  
 

Trump travels to Walter Reed hospital on Marine One after coronavirus diagnosis

CBS News Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
President Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where Mr. Trump will be working for a few days after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. The president gave a thumbs-up sign and waved to reporters gathered on the White House South Lawn, but Mr. Trump didn't make any comments to the press. Norah O'Donnell anchors a CBS News Special Report with White House correspondent Ben Tracy, chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook and chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett.
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: ABC Special Report: Trump transported to Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

ABC Special Report: Trump transported to Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis 10:57

 President Donald Trump was transported to Walter Reed Hospital Friday afternoon after being diagnosed with the coronavirus on Friday.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump's coronavirus diagnosis leaves some lawmakers exposed

 The president’s positive coronavirus test has prompted a wave of worry on Capitol Hill and led at least 15 lawmakers to get tested themselves. Nancy Cordes has..
CBS News

Risk factors increase Trump's odds for severe coronavirus illness

 President Trump's age, weight and gender all place him at higher risk for a more severe coronavirus illness. Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: What we know, and what we don't, about Trump's diagnosis

 There are many unanswered questions surrounding President Donald Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis and treatment. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said he..
New Zealand Herald

California politicos respond to Trump's COVID diagnosis; San Diego Loyal coach explains forfeit

 Plus: Rock Hudson died on this day; two young boys tragically killed by car in front of parents.
 
USATODAY.com

Marine One Marine One Marine Corp helicopters used to transport U.S. President

White House adviser Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID after traveling with Trump

 Hicks was seen boarding Marine One with Trump on Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital in Maryland, United States

What we know about President Trump's treatment for COVID-19 so far

 President Trump went to Walter Reed Medical Center as a precaution Friday evening after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The White House said he received a dose of..
CBS News
Trump departs WH for Walter Reed for observation [Video]

Trump departs WH for Walter Reed for observation

U.S. President Donald Trump departed the White House on Friday after being diagnosed with the coronavirus for monitoring at Walter Reed Medical Center as a precautionary measure, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published

How the White House is handling Trump's coronavirus diagnosis

 As President Trump heads to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, the nation is seeking crucial information..
CBS News
Trump appears in video, thanks well-wishers [Video]

Trump appears in video, thanks well-wishers

U.S. President Donald Trump reappeared after a brief but rare social media blackout, thanking supporters for their well-wishes, just before departing for Walter Reed Medical Center for observation Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:18Published

Jonathan LaPook Jonathan LaPook

Trump to be transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment

 President Trump will be transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center for a "few days," "out of an abundance of caution" and at the advice of his physician and..
CBS News

Trump's virus diagnosis shows why it's "important to wear a mask"

 Dr. Jon LaPook said the White House needs to be transparent about Mr. Trump's incubation period.
CBS News

President Trump, first lady test positive for coronavirus weeks before election

 President Trump is now quarantining after he tested positive for coronavirus late Thursday night. CBS News senior political analyst John Dickerson and chief..
CBS News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test [Video]

GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test

Republicans Friday said they would push forward with Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Trump's Supreme Court replacement, even after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published

Trump Infected: What Do We Know and Don’t We Know

 The president has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolated at the White House for the time being. Aides said he has “mild symptoms” but much..
NYTimes.com

Ben Tracy American television reporter

Trump ramps up race rhetoric and attacks refugees at Minnesota rally

 President Trump went all in on his race-tinged rhetoric at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday night, and went after refugees and Representative Ilhan..
CBS News

Trump's TV earnings reportedly rescued him from financial hardship

 According to a report from the New York Times, President Trump lost millions of dollars before being elected, but then a lifeline arrived in the form of the hit..
CBS News

Trump denies New York Times report on his tax returns; calls it "fake news"

 President Trump refused to answer questions Monday about reporting by the New York Times that said he avoided paying any federal income tax for several years...
CBS News

Maryland Maryland State in the United States

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19

A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Business Insider reports the White House said Friday afternoon that Trump is expected to remain at the military hospital in Bethesda for a 'few days.' Democratic opponent Joe Biden and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

President Trump Being Moved to Walter Reed Hospital for COVID-19 Treatment

 President Trump will be flown to Walter Reed Military Hospital for continued treatment for COVID-19. The White House just announced the President will be flown..
TMZ.com

Maryland Man Sentenced After Holding Large Parties During Covid Pandemic

 Shawn Marshall Myers was arrested in March, after prosecutors said he threw two parties of 50 or more people at his home in defiance of the state’s ban on..
NYTimes.com

$20 Million Settlement Reached in Maryland Officer's Fatal Shooting of William Green

 Michael Owen, a police corporal in Prince George’s County, Md., shot William H. Green six times while he was in a patrol car in January, the authorities said.
NYTimes.com

Major Garrett Major Garrett American journalist

States struggle to get the poll workers needed for Election Day

 State and local officials are still looking for enough people to man the polls on Election Day. Even celebrities and sports stars have joined the recruitment..
CBS News

Impact of President Trump, first lady testing positive for coronavirus weeks before the election

 President Trump is now quarantining after he tested positive for coronavirus late Thursday night. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett breaks..
CBS News

President Trump and Joe Biden clash in first presidential debate

 President Trump and Joe Biden faced off in Ohio during their first presidential debate. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News Washington..
CBS News

