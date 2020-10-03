Global  
 

Breonna Taylor: Grand jury audio details conflicting accounts of fatal shooting released

USATODAY.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
The Kentucky attorney general's charging recommendation or juror deliberations were not included in the recordings of the Breonna Taylor grand jury.
 
 The Kentucky attorney general's charging recommendation or juror deliberations were not included in the recordings of the Breonna Taylor grand jury.

Hours of grand jury recordings in Breonna Taylor case released

 In an unusual move Friday, a court in Kentucky released audio recordings from the controversial grand jury sessions in the Breonna Taylor case. Adriana Diaz..
CBS News

Breonna Taylor case: Grand jury recordings released a week after no officers were charged in her death

 The release of grand jury recordings in the Breonna Taylor case should shed light on what evidence Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron presented.
USATODAY.com

Grand jury recordings in the Breonna Taylor decision will be released today

 The release of grand jury recordings in the Breonna Taylor case should shed light on what evidence Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron presented.
 
USATODAY.com

