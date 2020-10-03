|
Breonna Taylor: Grand jury audio details conflicting accounts of fatal shooting released
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
The Kentucky attorney general's charging recommendation or juror deliberations were not included in the recordings of the Breonna Taylor grand jury.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
Hours of grand jury recordings in Breonna Taylor case releasedIn an unusual move Friday, a court in Kentucky released audio recordings from the controversial grand jury sessions in the Breonna Taylor case. Adriana Diaz..
CBS News
AP Top Stories Oct. 2 PHere are the top stories for Friday, Oct. 2nd: President Trump moved to Walter Reed for coronavirus treatment; Joe Biden wishes president and first lady well;..
USATODAY.com
Audio files describe raid that killed BreonnaThe fear and confusion that played out before and after Breonna Taylor's death in March in her Louisville home was detailed in 15 hours of audio recordings made..
USATODAY.com
Black Lives Matter: Audio reveals final moments before Breonna Taylor's deathLouisville police said they knocked and identified themselves for a minute or more before bursting into Breonna Taylor's apartment, but her boyfriend said he did..
New Zealand Herald
Kentucky State in the southeastern United States
Breonna Taylor case: Grand jury recordings released a week after no officers were charged in her deathThe release of grand jury recordings in the Breonna Taylor case should shed light on what evidence Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron presented.
USATODAY.com
Grand jury recordings in the Breonna Taylor decision will be released todayThe release of grand jury recordings in the Breonna Taylor case should shed light on what evidence Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron presented.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this