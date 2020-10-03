Global  
 

Air Force One, Marine One to Get 'Deep Clean'

Newsmax Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Two customized Boeing 747s that serve as Air Force One and the fleet of helicopters that are used as Marine One presidential transports will be grounded for a "deep clean" following the disclosure that President Donald Trump has tested positive for the novel coronavirus,...
