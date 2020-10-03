Global  
 

Trump travels to Walter Reed hospital on Marine One after coronavirus diagnosis

CBS News Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
President Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where Mr. Trump will be working for a few days after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. The president gave a thumbs-up sign and waved to reporters gathered on the White House South Lawn, but Mr. Trump didn't make any comments to the press. Norah O'Donnell anchors a CBS News Special Report with White House correspondent Ben Tracy, chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook and chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett.
 President Donald Trump was hospitalized Friday evening, nearly 18 hours after announcing on Twitter that he and wife Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

