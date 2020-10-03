|
Trump travels to Walter Reed hospital on Marine One after coronavirus diagnosis
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
President Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where Mr. Trump will be working for a few days after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. The president gave a thumbs-up sign and waved to reporters gathered on the White House South Lawn, but Mr. Trump didn't make any comments to the press. Norah O'Donnell anchors a CBS News Special Report with White House correspondent Ben Tracy, chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook and chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Pence Tests Negative for Virus and Will Debate With Harris Next WeekWith President Trump’s positive coronavirus test, Vice President Mike Pence will take on a more prominent campaign role and represent him at events.
NYTimes.com
President Trump transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center after COVID-19 diagnosis"President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Officials say the move is out of an abundance..
CBS News
President Trump taken to Walter Reed medical center after COVID-19 diagnosisThe White House doctor said President Trump is tired but in good spirits, and that he has been given an experimental antibody treatment. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News
As Trump’s Diagnosis Spooks G.O.P., Pelosi Projects Optimism on Stimulus DealSpeaker Nancy Pelosi said the president’s positive coronavirus test could change the dynamic and produce an agreement on additional pandemic relief, but a..
NYTimes.com
Marine One Marine Corp helicopters used to transport U.S. President
White House adviser Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID after traveling with TrumpHicks was seen boarding Marine One with Trump on Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital in Maryland, United States
Trump releases video, says he's doing 'very well'Speaking for the first time since his COVID diagnosis, President Donald Trump released a short video Friday evening saying that he thinks he's "doing very well."..
USATODAY.com
Jonathan LaPook
Risk factors increase Trump's odds for severe coronavirus illnessPresident Trump's age, weight and gender all place him at higher risk for a more severe coronavirus illness. Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
CBS News
Trump to be transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatmentPresident Trump will be transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center for a "few days," "out of an abundance of caution" and at the advice of his physician and..
CBS News
Trump's virus diagnosis shows why it's "important to wear a mask"Dr. Jon LaPook said the White House needs to be transparent about Mr. Trump's incubation period.
CBS News
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Trump departs WH for Walter Reed for observation
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42Published
COVID-positive Trump to spend a few days in hospital on doctor recommendationsPresident Donald Trump will be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday evening to be treated for COVID-19, the White House press..
WorldNews
Ben Tracy American television reporter
Trump ramps up race rhetoric and attacks refugees at Minnesota rallyPresident Trump went all in on his race-tinged rhetoric at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday night, and went after refugees and Representative Ilhan..
CBS News
Maryland State in the United States
Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
President Trump Being Moved to Walter Reed Hospital for COVID-19 TreatmentPresident Trump will be flown to Walter Reed Military Hospital for continued treatment for COVID-19. The White House just announced the President will be flown..
TMZ.com
Maryland Man Sentenced After Holding Large Parties During Covid PandemicShawn Marshall Myers was arrested in March, after prosecutors said he threw two parties of 50 or more people at his home in defiance of the state’s ban on..
NYTimes.com
Major Garrett American journalist
How the White House is handling Trump's coronavirus diagnosisAs President Trump heads to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, the nation is seeking crucial information..
CBS News
States struggle to get the poll workers needed for Election DayState and local officials are still looking for enough people to man the polls on Election Day. Even celebrities and sports stars have joined the recruitment..
CBS News
Impact of President Trump, first lady testing positive for coronavirus weeks before the electionPresident Trump is now quarantining after he tested positive for coronavirus late Thursday night. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett breaks..
CBS News
