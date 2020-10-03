|
President Trump transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center after COVID-19 diagnosis
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
"President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Officials say the move is out of an abundance of caution. State Department reporter Christina Ruffini joins CBSN with more on what to expect in the coming days. "
