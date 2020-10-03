Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center after COVID-19 diagnosis

CBS News Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
"President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Officials say the move is out of an abundance of caution. State Department reporter Christina Ruffini joins CBSN with more on what to expect in the coming days. "
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
News video: President Trump experiencing

President Trump experiencing "mild" symptoms of COVID-19 01:40

 President Trump taken to Walter Reed Medical Center less than 24 hours after testing positive for COVID-19. Administration officials saying it's out of an abundance of caution.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Pence Tests Negative for Virus and Will Debate With Harris Next Week

 With President Trump’s positive coronavirus test, Vice President Mike Pence will take on a more prominent campaign role and represent him at events.
NYTimes.com

Trump travels to Walter Reed hospital on Marine One after coronavirus diagnosis

 President Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where Mr. Trump..
CBS News

President Trump taken to Walter Reed medical center after COVID-19 diagnosis

 The White House doctor said President Trump is tired but in good spirits, and that he has been given an experimental antibody treatment. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News

As Trump’s Diagnosis Spooks G.O.P., Pelosi Projects Optimism on Stimulus Deal

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the president’s positive coronavirus test could change the dynamic and produce an agreement on additional pandemic relief, but a..
NYTimes.com

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital in Maryland, United States

Trump releases video, says he's doing 'very well'

 Speaking for the first time since his COVID diagnosis, President Donald Trump released a short video Friday evening saying that he thinks he's "doing very well."..
USATODAY.com

United States Department of State United States Department of State United States federal executive department responsible for foreign affairs

Sexual Harassment Underreported at State Department, Report Says

 The findings confirm years of complaints that women have made against the department for perpetuating a culture of harassment and mishandling claims of..
NYTimes.com

US condoles death of Jaswant Singh; hails his role for strengthening of Indo-US partnership

 “A distinguished cabinet minister, parliamentarian and soldier, Jaswant Singh will be remembered for his service to the Indian Republic and his lasting..
IndiaTimes

US War Crimes in Yemen: Stop Looking the Other Way

 The longstanding involvement of the United States in the conflict in Yemen is facing renewed scrutiny. On September 16, State Department officials testified..
WorldNews

U.S. Rationale for Military Aid to Saudis in Yemen War Is Fraying

 The Trump administration argues that its partnership with Saudi Arabia helps reduce civilian killings in Yemen. But State Department investigators and other U.S...
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump seeking treatment at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis [Video]

Trump seeking treatment at Walter Reed Hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

President Donald Trump was hospitalized Friday evening, nearly 18 hours after announcing on Twitter that he and wife Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 05:39Published
Nothing To See Here: Trump's Case Of COVID-19 Sends Campaign Into A Fever [Video]

Nothing To See Here: Trump's Case Of COVID-19 Sends Campaign Into A Fever

For President Donald Trump, a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 couldn't have come at a worse time. Aside from the very serious risk to his health, focusing the nation's attention on the pandemic is the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
President's COVID-19 diagnosis could lead to political changes [Video]

President's COVID-19 diagnosis could lead to political changes

President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis could lead to potential political changes.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:22Published

Tweets about this

KirklandWalsh

Holly Kirkland-Walsh RT @jilevin: U.S. Rationale for Military Aid to Saudis in Yemen War Is Fraying https://t.co/AYHWSw64xU 3 days ago

SalamForYemen

Salam For Yemen U.S. Rationale for Military Aid to Saudis in Yemen War Is Fraying The Trump administration argues that its helps re… https://t.co/7CViGoH8Cf 5 days ago

ItalianPolitics

Italian Politics RT @hdkinnear: U.S. Rationale for Military Aid to Saudis in Yemen War Is Fraying https://t.co/0LldMq4Y8Y 5 days ago

hdkinnear

Hamish Kinnear U.S. Rationale for Military Aid to Saudis in Yemen War Is Fraying https://t.co/0LldMq4Y8Y 5 days ago

AustHelmut

Helmut Aust U.S. Rationale for Military Aid to Saudis in Yemen War Is Fraying https://t.co/6hxGM23YRY 5 days ago

daicing

Pamela Crossley U.S. Rationale for Military Aid to Saudis in Yemen War Is Fraying https://t.co/kgm7aGNSiM 5 days ago

AvnerGidron

Avner Gidron U.S. Rationale for Military Aid to #Saudis in #Yemen War Is Fraying https://t.co/PMIZYsgZjc 5 days ago

Eire353

Esther ten Wolthuis U.S. Rationale for Military Aid to Saudis in Yemen War Is Fraying https://t.co/2FRCTz7H5V 5 days ago