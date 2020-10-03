|
Trump's timeline in week coronavirus hit home
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
With just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him. Trump tweeted early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus. (Oct. 2)
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Pence Tests Negative for Virus and Will Debate With Harris Next WeekWith President Trump’s positive coronavirus test, Vice President Mike Pence will take on a more prominent campaign role and represent him at events.
NYTimes.com
Trump arrives at Walter Reed after COVID diagnosisStricken by COVID-19, a feverish and "fatigued" President Donald Trump was taken to a military hospital Friday after being injected with an experimental antibody..
USATODAY.com
Trump travels to Walter Reed hospital on Marine One after coronavirus diagnosisPresident Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where Mr. Trump..
CBS News
President Trump transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center after COVID-19 diagnosis"President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Officials say the move is out of an abundance..
CBS News
Melania Trump First Lady of the United States
Covid 19 coronavirus: Obamas wish the Trumps a 'speedy recovery' after virus diagnosisFormer US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have extended their best wishes to US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump,..
New Zealand Herald
Trump's COVID 'October surprise' might make him a better candidate — and personWell, a lot of us were wondering if we’d see an “October Surprise” from either the Trump or Biden camps. Having the president and first lady test positive..
WorldNews
Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
Three White House media personnel test positive for Covid-19Three White House media personnel - including two journalists - have tested positive for Covid-19 today amid an outbreak at Capitol Hill. An American flag flies..
WorldNews
