Trump's timeline in week coronavirus hit home

USATODAY.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
With just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him. Trump tweeted early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus. (Oct. 2)
 
News video: Trump Timeline: Where has he been?

 President Trump's administration will be closely looking at who he has been in contact with after testing positive for COVID-19.

Pence Tests Negative for Virus and Will Debate With Harris Next Week

 With President Trump’s positive coronavirus test, Vice President Mike Pence will take on a more prominent campaign role and represent him at events.
Trump arrives at Walter Reed after COVID diagnosis

 Stricken by COVID-19, a feverish and "fatigued" President Donald Trump was taken to a military hospital Friday after being injected with an experimental antibody..
Trump travels to Walter Reed hospital on Marine One after coronavirus diagnosis

 President Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where Mr. Trump..
President Trump transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center after COVID-19 diagnosis

 "President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Officials say the move is out of an abundance..
Covid 19 coronavirus: Obamas wish the Trumps a 'speedy recovery' after virus diagnosis

 Former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have extended their best wishes to US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump,..
Trump's COVID 'October surprise' might make him a better candidate — and person

 Well, a lot of us were wondering if we’d see an “October Surprise” from either the Trump or Biden camps. Having the president and first lady test positive..
Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19

A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus early Friday morning. Business Insider reports the White House said Friday afternoon that Trump is expected to remain at the military hospital in Bethesda for a 'few days.' Democratic opponent Joe Biden and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Three White House media personnel test positive for Covid-19

 Three White House media personnel - including two journalists - have tested positive for Covid-19 today amid an outbreak at Capitol Hill. An American flag flies..
Notre Dame president tests positive for COVID-19

 CNA Staff, Oct 2, 2020 / 04:09 pm (CNA).- Father John Jenkins, president of the University of Notre Dame, has tested positive for coronavirus, the university...
Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus after claiming ‘it affects virtually nobody’. He’s 74 and overweight

 US president Donald Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, have tested positive for coronavirus. Trump, who is 74 and therefore in a high-risk group,...
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Reports ‘A Small Group of Officials’ in White House Knew Thursday Morning Hope Hicks Tested Positive

 CNN's *Kaitlan Collins*, hours after President *Donald Trump* announced he tested positive for the coronavirus, reported that people inside the White House were...
