Trump arrives at Walter Reed after COVID diagnosis
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Stricken by COVID-19, a feverish and "fatigued" President Donald Trump was taken to a military hospital Friday after being injected with an experimental antibody cocktail at the White House. The virus has killed more than 205,000 Americans. (Oct. 2)
