Trump arrives at Walter Reed after COVID diagnosis

USATODAY.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Stricken by COVID-19, a feverish and "fatigued" President Donald Trump was taken to a military hospital Friday after being injected with an experimental antibody cocktail at the White House. The virus has killed more than 205,000 Americans. (Oct. 2)
 
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
 President Donald Trump is being transported to Walter Reed Hospital Friday afternoon after being diagnosed with the coronavirus on Friday. He is being transported on Marine One from the White House.

Trump's timeline in week coronavirus hit home

 With just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him. Trump tweeted early..
Pence Tests Negative for Virus and Will Debate With Harris Next Week

 With President Trump’s positive coronavirus test, Vice President Mike Pence will take on a more prominent campaign role and represent him at events.
Trump travels to Walter Reed hospital on Marine One after coronavirus diagnosis

 President Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where Mr. Trump..
President Trump transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center after COVID-19 diagnosis

 "President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Officials say the move is out of an abundance..
74 and Overweight, Trump Faces Extra Risks From ‘a Very Sneaky Virus’

 The president has boasted of his health and is sure to receive the best possible care, but he carries a number of risk factors as he begins his battle with..
Twitter warns it will suspend users who publicly hope for Trump’s death

 President Trump reportedly has COVID-19 , and while some are wishing for his speedy recovery, others have publicly...
Covid-19: Ipswich nurse's triplets pregnancy felt 'stolen'

 Shannon Steele says she and her husband missed out "on so much" in what will be their only chance.
COVID-positive Trump to spend a few days in hospital on doctor recommendations

 President Donald Trump will be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday evening to be treated for COVID-19, the White House press..
Trump heads to Walter Reed, the hospital for presidents, war heroes, Supreme Court justices

 As President Trump heads to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, what to know about the nation's premier hospital for troops, officials.
Trump Denies Mini-Stroke Prompted 2019 Hospital Visit [Video]

Donald Trump and his doctor asserted a new claim on Tuesday, reports CNN. They say his ambiguous trip to Walter Reed last year was not in response to a mini-stroke. They say Trump "has not experienced nor been evaluated for" any strokes or mini-strokes. Dr. Sean Conley also denied any cardiovascular emergencies in his statement. He claims Trump remains healthy and that he has no concerns about his abilities to lead. Conley then added that his statement came at the request of Trump himself.

Trump departs WH for Walter Reed for observation [Video]

U.S. President Donald Trump departed the White House on Friday after being diagnosed with the coronavirus for monitoring at Walter Reed Medical Center as a precautionary measure, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

President Trump hospitalized for COVID-19 [Video]

President Trump was taken to Walter Reed Hospital on Friday following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

President Trump received drug cocktail for COVID-19 [Video]

President Trump reportedly received an experimental drug cocktail for COVID-19 before he was taken to Walter Reed Hospital on Friday.

WEB EXTRA: President Leaves White House For Walter Reed Medical Center [Video]

President Trump waved as he walked to Marine One Friday. The president was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center where he'll work for a few days “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the..

President Trump Being Moved to Walter Reed Hospital for COVID-19 Treatment

 President Trump will be flown to Walter Reed Military Hospital for continued treatment for COVID-19. The White House just announced the President will be flown...
