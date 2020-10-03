Trump Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Donald Trump begins hospital stay



US President Donald Trump has begun his stay in hospital after he and wifeMelania tested positive to Covid-19. A White House spokeswoman said thepresident was 'fatigued but in good spirits' ahead of the 'precautionary' staywhich is likely to last 'a few days'.

