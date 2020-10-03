|
Trump Hospitalized With Coronavirus
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
The president was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where officials said he would stay for several days. Aides said Mr. Trump was experiencing coughing, congestion and fever, symptoms that worsened through the day.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Donald Trump begins hospital stay
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Covid 19 coronavirus: Explained - The experimental antibody drug Trump has been givenThe experimental antibody drug given to President Donald Trump has been called one of the most promising approaches to preventing serious illness from a Covid-19..
New Zealand Herald
Trump arrives at Walter Reed after COVID diagnosisStricken by COVID-19, a feverish and "fatigued" President Donald Trump was taken to a military hospital Friday after being injected with an experimental antibody..
USATODAY.com
Trump's timeline in week coronavirus hit homeWith just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him. Trump tweeted early..
USATODAY.com
Pence Tests Negative for Virus and Will Debate With Harris Next WeekWith President Trump’s positive coronavirus test, Vice President Mike Pence will take on a more prominent campaign role and represent him at events.
NYTimes.com
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital in Maryland, United States
Trump travels to Walter Reed hospital on Marine One after coronavirus diagnosisPresident Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where Mr. Trump..
CBS News
President Trump transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center after COVID-19 diagnosis"President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Officials say the move is out of an abundance..
CBS News
President Trump taken to Walter Reed medical center after COVID-19 diagnosisThe White House doctor said President Trump is tired but in good spirits, and that he has been given an experimental antibody treatment. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News
