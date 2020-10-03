Global  
 

Trump Hospitalized With Coronavirus

NYTimes.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
The president was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where officials said he would stay for several days. Aides said Mr. Trump was experiencing coughing, congestion and fever, symptoms that worsened through the day.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Donald Trump Hospitalized, First Lady Remains At White House

President Donald Trump Hospitalized, First Lady Remains At White House 02:40

 President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Donald Trump begins hospital stay [Video]

Donald Trump begins hospital stay

US President Donald Trump has begun his stay in hospital after he and wifeMelania tested positive to Covid-19. A White House spokeswoman said thepresident was 'fatigued but in good spirits' ahead of the 'precautionary' staywhich is likely to last 'a few days'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Explained - The experimental antibody drug Trump has been given

 The experimental antibody drug given to President Donald Trump has been called one of the most promising approaches to preventing serious illness from a Covid-19..
New Zealand Herald

Trump arrives at Walter Reed after COVID diagnosis

 Stricken by COVID-19, a feverish and "fatigued" President Donald Trump was taken to a military hospital Friday after being injected with an experimental antibody..
USATODAY.com

Trump's timeline in week coronavirus hit home

 With just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him. Trump tweeted early..
USATODAY.com

Pence Tests Negative for Virus and Will Debate With Harris Next Week

 With President Trump’s positive coronavirus test, Vice President Mike Pence will take on a more prominent campaign role and represent him at events.
NYTimes.com

Trump travels to Walter Reed hospital on Marine One after coronavirus diagnosis

 President Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where Mr. Trump..
CBS News

President Trump transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center after COVID-19 diagnosis

 "President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Officials say the move is out of an abundance..
CBS News

President Trump taken to Walter Reed medical center after COVID-19 diagnosis

 The White House doctor said President Trump is tired but in good spirits, and that he has been given an experimental antibody treatment. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News

Trump's positive COVID results impact on the election [Video]

Trump's positive COVID results impact on the election

How will the president's COVID-19 case affect his campaign.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:08Published
What contracting COVID-19 might mean for the Trump campaign [Video]

What contracting COVID-19 might mean for the Trump campaign

Doug Johnson reports

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 02:03Published
TOTALLY UNDER CONTROL movie - Coronavirus Pandemic Documentary [Video]

TOTALLY UNDER CONTROL movie - Coronavirus Pandemic Documentary

TOTALLY UNDER CONTROL movie trailer HD - Coronavirus Pandemic Documentary - Plot synopsis: On January 20th, 2020 the US and South Korea both discovered their first cases of COVID-19. However, 9 months..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:04Published

President Trump Hospitalized At Walter Reed Medical Center

President Trump Hospitalized At Walter Reed Medical Center Watch VideoPresident Trump is hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center with the coronavirus.  We know he is experiencing mild symptoms like fatigue. There...
Newsy Also reported by •Mashablecbs4.comCBS NewsMediaiteFOXNews.comWorldNews

Trump will go to Walter Reed Medical Center for a 'few days' after testing positive for COVID-19, developing a fever and cough

 The president is on his way to the medical center to perform tests and will remain there for a few days, according to the White House.
Business Insider Also reported by •CBS News

The long list of people in line to take over as President if anything happens to Donald Trump

 On Friday afternoon, the White House announced that Trump would head to Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19.
Business Insider


