|
Is President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis a threat to national security?
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
President Trump checked in to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, less than 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus. The diagnosis is of grave concern to national security experts, as it could leave the country vulnerable to foreign adversaries. Former State Department senior advisor Lauren Baer joins CBSN to explain.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Masks Still Not Required In White House
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Donald Trump begins hospital stay
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Covid 19 coronavirus: 'The White House will have more cases than New Zealand', Anthony Scaramucci saysFormer Trump official Anthony Scaramucci has told CNN the White House is on the way to having more cases of coronavirus than New Zealand."You are going to come..
New Zealand Herald
Covid 19 coronavirus: Explained - The experimental antibody drug Trump has been givenThe experimental antibody drug given to President Donald Trump has been called one of the most promising approaches to preventing serious illness from a Covid-19..
New Zealand Herald
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital in Maryland, United States
Trump Hospitalized With CoronavirusThe president was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where officials said he would stay for several days. Aides said Mr. Trump was..
NYTimes.com
Trump travels to Walter Reed hospital on Marine One after coronavirus diagnosisPresident Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where Mr. Trump..
CBS News
President Trump transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center after COVID-19 diagnosis"President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Officials say the move is out of an abundance..
CBS News
President Trump taken to Walter Reed medical center after COVID-19 diagnosisThe White House doctor said President Trump is tired but in good spirits, and that he has been given an experimental antibody treatment. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News
United States Department of State United States federal executive department responsible for foreign affairs
Sexual Harassment Underreported at State Department, Report SaysThe findings confirm years of complaints that women have made against the department for perpetuating a culture of harassment and mishandling claims of..
NYTimes.com
US condoles death of Jaswant Singh; hails his role for strengthening of Indo-US partnership“A distinguished cabinet minister, parliamentarian and soldier, Jaswant Singh will be remembered for his service to the Indian Republic and his lasting..
IndiaTimes
US War Crimes in Yemen: Stop Looking the Other WayThe longstanding involvement of the United States in the conflict in Yemen is facing renewed scrutiny. On September 16, State Department officials testified..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this