Is President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis a threat to national security?

Masks Still Not Required In White House



Jabin Botsford/Getty Images A senior official told the Associated Press that the White House will not require face masks, even after President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. The official said that wearing a mask or face-covering is a "personal choice." Top public health experts have repeatedly urged Americans to wear masks, touting them as the most powerful tool against the virus. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

