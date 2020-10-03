Global  
 

Is President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis a threat to national security?

CBS News Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
President Trump checked in to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, less than 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus. The diagnosis is of grave concern to national security experts, as it could leave the country vulnerable to foreign adversaries. Former State Department senior advisor Lauren Baer joins CBSN to explain.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA
News video: Burbank ER Doctor Discusses President Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis

Burbank ER Doctor Discusses President Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis 03:52

 Dr. Angelique Campen, an ER doctor at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, discusses the president and first lady's positive diagnosis for coronavirus.

Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Masks Still Not Required In White House [Video]

Masks Still Not Required In White House

Jabin Botsford/Getty Images A senior official told the Associated Press that the White House will not require face masks, even after President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. The official said that wearing a mask or face-covering is a "personal choice." Top public health experts have repeatedly urged Americans to wear masks, touting them as the most powerful tool against the virus. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Donald Trump begins hospital stay [Video]

Donald Trump begins hospital stay

US President Donald Trump has begun his stay in hospital after he and wifeMelania tested positive to Covid-19. A White House spokeswoman said thepresident was 'fatigued but in good spirits' ahead of the 'precautionary' staywhich is likely to last 'a few days'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: 'The White House will have more cases than New Zealand', Anthony Scaramucci says

 Former Trump official Anthony Scaramucci has told CNN the White House is on the way to having more cases of coronavirus than New Zealand."You are going to come..
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: Explained - The experimental antibody drug Trump has been given

 The experimental antibody drug given to President Donald Trump has been called one of the most promising approaches to preventing serious illness from a Covid-19..
New Zealand Herald

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital in Maryland, United States

Trump Hospitalized With Coronavirus

 The president was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where officials said he would stay for several days. Aides said Mr. Trump was..
NYTimes.com

Trump travels to Walter Reed hospital on Marine One after coronavirus diagnosis

 President Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where Mr. Trump..
CBS News

President Trump transferred to Walter Reed Medical Center after COVID-19 diagnosis

 "President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Officials say the move is out of an abundance..
CBS News

President Trump taken to Walter Reed medical center after COVID-19 diagnosis

 The White House doctor said President Trump is tired but in good spirits, and that he has been given an experimental antibody treatment. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News

United States Department of State United States Department of State United States federal executive department responsible for foreign affairs

Sexual Harassment Underreported at State Department, Report Says

 The findings confirm years of complaints that women have made against the department for perpetuating a culture of harassment and mishandling claims of..
NYTimes.com

US condoles death of Jaswant Singh; hails his role for strengthening of Indo-US partnership

 “A distinguished cabinet minister, parliamentarian and soldier, Jaswant Singh will be remembered for his service to the Indian Republic and his lasting..
IndiaTimes

US War Crimes in Yemen: Stop Looking the Other Way

 The longstanding involvement of the United States in the conflict in Yemen is facing renewed scrutiny. On September 16, State Department officials testified..
WorldNews

Trump's positive COVID results impact on the election [Video]

Trump's positive COVID results impact on the election

How will the president's COVID-19 case affect his campaign.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:08Published
President Donald Trump Hospitalized, First Lady Remains At White House [Video]

President Donald Trump Hospitalized, First Lady Remains At White House

President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:40Published
Chris Wallace: President Arrived Too Late To Debate To Be Tested [Video]

Chris Wallace: President Arrived Too Late To Debate To Be Tested

CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich weighs in on the latest political news surrounding President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:48Published

