Steve Barnes, attorney known for catchy TV jingle, dies in small plane crash in New York state

Saturday, 3 October 2020
Steve Barnes, an attorney best known for a catchy TV jingle advertising the law firm Cellino & Barnes, died in a small plane crash in New York.
 
