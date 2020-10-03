Biden sends prayers to Trump, knocks September jobs report

Boris: Everyone’s wishing Trump and Melania the best



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wishes Donald and Melania Trump the best after the pair tested positive for coronavirus. Mr Johnson added that he spoke to the family of the US President in the wake of the news.

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:32