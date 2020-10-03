Global  
 

Biden sends prayers to Trump, knocks September jobs report

CBS News Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden tested negative for the coronavirus after concerns over President Trump and the first lady's positive diagnoses. Speaking outside a union hall in Michigan, Biden sent prayers to the Trumps, but also criticized a Friday jobs report, saying "there are fewer jobs than we had hoped for." Ed O'Keefe reports on how the Biden campaign is dealing with the news roughly a month before Election Day.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: September Job Growth Drops From Summer Months, Sectors Suffering From Pandemic Slowdown Hit Hard

September Job Growth Drops From Summer Months, Sectors Suffering From Pandemic Slowdown Hit Hard 01:55

 The final jobs report before the November election is now out, and it shows more than 600,000 jobs were added in September, but that's lower than some estimates. Sectors already suffering from the pandemic slowdown were especially hard hit; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

