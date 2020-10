Biden sends prayers to Trump, knocks September jobs report

Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden tested negative for the coronavirus after concerns over President Trump and the first lady 's positive diagnoses. Speaking outside a union hall in Michigan , Biden sent prayers to the Trumps, but also criticized a Friday jobs report, saying "there are fewer jobs than we had hoped for." Ed O'Keefe reports on how the Biden campaign is dealing with the news roughly a month before Election Day.