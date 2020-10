You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sen. Ron Johnson requests report on Hunter Biden



Sen. Ron Johnson is part of a committee that has requested a report on Hunter Biden's alleged work with Ukraine and how that created a conflict of interest for the Obama administration while his father.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 00:45 Published 1 week ago Teen Killed In North Minneapolis Shooting Was Member Of Republican Candidate's Outreach Team



The 17-year-old boy killed and another man hurt Monday in a north Minneapolis shooting were members of a Republican congressional candidate’s campaign. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:36 Published 3 weeks ago GOP Sen. Ron Johnson Encourages ‘Citizen Soldiers’



Sen. Ron Johnson refused to condemn the killings of two anti-racism protesters by a Trump supporter in Kenosha. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:08 Published on September 1, 2020

Tweets about this