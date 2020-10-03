Global  
 

Alumni at Amy Coney Barrett's undergrad school sign letter of concern

CBS News Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
The letter signed by 1,513 alumni says they are "firmly and passionately opposed to her nomination," declaring Barrett fails to represent their views and values.
