Bob Gibson, Fierce Hall of Fame Ace for Cards, Dies at 84 Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, the dominating St. Louis Cardinals pitcher who won a record seven consecutive World Series starts and set a modern standard for excellence when he finished the 1968 season with a 1.12 ERA, died Friday. 👓 View full article

