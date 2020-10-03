Global  
 

Watch live: Trump's physician to give update on president's condition

CBS News Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Dr. Sean Conley will provide an update on President Trump's condition after the president tested positive for COVID-19.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: President Trump And First Lady Test Positive For Coronavirus

President Trump And First Lady Test Positive For Coronavirus 02:47

 WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports

President Trump heads to Walter Reed hospital hours after COVID-19 diagnosis

 White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said Trump is "fatigued" but in "good spirits."
USATODAY.com
Trump Denies Mini-Stroke Prompted 2019 Hospital Visit [Video]

Trump Denies Mini-Stroke Prompted 2019 Hospital Visit

Donald Trump and his doctor asserted a new claim on Tuesday, reports CNN. They say his ambiguous trip to Walter Reed last year was not in response to a mini-stroke. They say Trump "has not experienced nor been evaluated for" any strokes or mini-strokes. Dr. Sean Conley also denied any cardiovascular emergencies in his statement. He claims Trump remains healthy and that he has no concerns about his abilities to lead. Conley then added that his statement came at the request of Trump himself.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Trump spends first night in hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis

 The president spends his first night in hospital for treatment after testing positive for Covid-19.
BBC News

The health status of those in Trump's orbit

 Kellyanne Conyway and the president's campaign manager have joined others in testing positive for the virus.
CBS News
Boris Johnson sure Donald Trump will come through coronavirus 'very well' [Video]

Boris Johnson sure Donald Trump will come through coronavirus 'very well'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is sure US President Donald Trumpwill “come through it very well” as he is treated for Covid-19 in hospital.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published

Trump hospitalized for COVID-19: What happens now?

 Not since President Reagan was shot in an assassination attempt nearly 40 years ago has there been this level of concern over the president’s health. The White..
CBS News

One Titans player, two team personnel test positive Saturday for COVID-19, per report

 Another three members of the Tennessee Titans — one player, two team personnel — tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, ESPN's reported.
USATODAY.com

Oxford United v Crewe Alexandra postponed after positive Covid-19 test

 Oxford United's League One match at home to Crewe Alexandra is postponed after a visiting player tests positive for Covid-19.
BBC News

Sen. Ron Johnson becomes latest member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19

 Ron Johnson was the third GOP senator to announce a positive COVID-19 test since Friday. Others were Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
USATODAY.com

President Trump receives experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19, but what is it? [Video]

President Trump receives experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19, but what is it?

Before President Donald Trump left the White House on Marine One to receive COVID-19 treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center, his physician Dr. Sean Conley sent out a memo indicating Trump received a..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:12Published
President Trump hospitalized for COVID-19 [Video]

President Trump hospitalized for COVID-19

President Trump was taken to Walter Reed Hospital on Friday following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:57Published
President Trump received drug cocktail for COVID-19 [Video]

President Trump received drug cocktail for COVID-19

President Trump reportedly received an experimental drug cocktail for COVID-19 before he was taken to Walter Reed Hospital on Friday.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:34Published

Rajeshwari Sachdev on her COVID-19 treatment: Kept telling god that I am needed on Earth, I am going nowhere

 Popular actress Rajeshwari Sachdev known for her roles in TV shows like Laut Aao Trisha, Balika Vadhu, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and others, recently tested positive for...
Mid-Day

RKC-Zwolle Eredivisie clash off due to positive COVID tests

 The Erevidisie clash between RKC Waalwijk and PEC Zwolle on Saturday was called off due to positive coronavirus tests. Four RKC players and two staff members...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •TMZ.comNews24BBC NewsFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comBBC SportESPNCBS News

The coronavirus infects the Supreme Court hearing as 2 Senate Judiciary Committee senators test positive for COVID-19 and Chuck Schumer calls for a halt

 Republican Senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee revealed they tested positive for COVID-19 after President Trump announced his diagnosis.
Business Insider Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

