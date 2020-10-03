Global  
 

Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus

CBS News Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Christie helped President Trump with debate prep ahead of Tuesday's presidential debate.
 Christie said he tested negative Tuesday and was tested again Friday morning. He expects those results tomorrow.

