COVID-19: Which Political Figures Have Tested Positive Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Saturday morning, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie announced he is the latest prominent political figure to test positive for the



“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition,” he tweeted Saturday morning.Christie was among those presidential advisers along with former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway who participated in debate prep sessions before Tuesday’s debate alongside Trump, Rudy Giuliani and others. Christie mentioned in a CNN interview Friday that no one wore masks during the numerous sessions. Conway announced she tested postive for the coronavirus Friday night.



Also making a Saturday announcement, Republican senator from Wisconsin Ron Johnson. “He returned to Washington on Sept. 29 and shortly after was exposed to an individual who has since tested positive,” his office said in a statement.



Thursday night, President Donald Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump had been diagnosed following top aide Hope Hicks’ earlier positive test. GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, too, had tested positive earlier in the week. Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who squared off with Trump at an in-person debate Tuesday, tested negative Friday, and tweeted a message of gratitude for well-wishes along with a reminder to wear masks and wash hands.



“Yesterday morning, I was experiencing symptoms consistent with longtime allergies. Out of an abundance of caution, I sought medical advice and wast tested for Covid-19,” Sen. Lee wrote on Twitter. “Unlike the test I took just a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday’s test came back positive. On advice of the Senate attending physician, I will remain isolated for the next 10 days.”



CNN’s Brian Stelter posted on Friday afternoon that he had obtained a memo to members of the White House Correspondents Association that said there were two more confirmed cases at the White House, including an unnamed reporter.



Late Friday morning, Utah Sen. Mike Lee also tested positive and Republican senator from North Carolina Tom Tillis announced on Twitter Oct. 2 that he also had contracted the coronavirus.



Meanwhile, Trump’s physician, said Saturday morning that the president has been without a fever for 24 hours, hasn’t had the need for supplemental oxygen and is in “exceptionally good spirits.”



First lady Melania Trump also said she had “mild symptoms” in a tweet Friday morning.



They were both tested for the coronavirus and began self-quarantining Thursday following news that Hicks tested positive.



“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” Trump tweeted Thursday night.



