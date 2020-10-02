Global  
 

3 White House Journalists Test Positive for COVID-19

The Wrap Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
3 White House Journalists Test Positive for COVID-19Three journalists who work at the White House have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a memo from White House Correspondant’s Association President Zeke Miller. A White House staffer who works with the press has also tested positive.

The WHCA emailed reporters about the third positive test on Friday, saying the individual was at a Rose Garden event on Saturday and was in press pool vans Sunday as well as in the briefing room. The individual began experiencing minor symptoms late Wednesday.

The journalists have not yet been identified.

*Also Read:* COVID-19: Which Political Figures Have Tested Positive

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced their own positive tests Thursday night. They are among a number of notable Republicans and political figures — including aide Hope Hicks, GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Utah Sen. Mike Lee — to test positive in the last three days.

President Trump is experiencing fatigue and fever after testing positive for COVID-19. Friday evening he was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution,” the White House said.

The first lady said she had “mild symptoms” in a tweet Friday morning.

