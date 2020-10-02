3 White House Journalists Test Positive for COVID-19 Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Three



The WHCA emailed reporters about the third positive test on Friday, saying the individual was at a Rose Garden event on Saturday and was in press pool vans Sunday as well as in the briefing room. The individual began experiencing minor symptoms late Wednesday.



The journalists have not yet been identified.



*Also Read:* COVID-19: Which Political Figures Have Tested Positive



President Donald Trump and



President Trump is experiencing fatigue and fever after testing positive for COVID-19. Friday evening he was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution,” the White House said.



The first lady said she had “mild symptoms” in a tweet Friday morning.



