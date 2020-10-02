Bill Burr, Issa Rae to Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debuts This Month Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Bill Burr and Issa Rae are both set to make their “Saturday Night Live” hosting debuts later this month, NBC announced Friday ahead of the show’s 46th season premiere.



The standup comedian will be running the show for the first time on Oct. 10, with the “Insecure” star set to take the Studio 8H stage Oct. 17. Morgan Wallen is the “F Is for Family” star’s musical guest, and Justin Bieber will perform when Rae hosts.



Season 46 of the NBC sketch comedy series premieres Saturday, with Chris Rock hosting and Megan Thee Stallion as musical guest. Additionally, Jim Carrey will be debuting his Joe Biden impression on tomorrow’s “SNL,” with Maya Rudolph reprising her role as Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris. Alec Baldwin will also return for his fifth season portraying Donald Trump, while cast member Beck Bennett will once again be busting out his Mike Pence.



*Also Read:* Get Your 1st Look at Jim Carrey's Joe Biden on 'SNL' (Video)



You can watch Carrey’s and Rudolph’s transformation into the Biden-Harris team here.



“Saturday Night Live” is kicking off its 46th season with five consecutive shows, leading up to the Nov. 3 election.



After finishing last season with a trio of remotely-produced “At Home” episodes due to the



As previously announced, the entire Season 45 “SNL” cast is set to return for Season 46, with Ego Nwodim upgraded to the main cast. “SNL” will feature three newcomers in Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes. Holt is an actor, comedian, singer and improviser and comes from the Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles, while Johnson is a comedian and writer whose recent credits include “Space Force,” “Corporate,” “Adam Ruins Everything” and “Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers.” Dismukes has been a writer on the show for the past three years.



