Contradictory information circulates regarding President Trump's condition

CBS News Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
President Trump took to Twitter to say he is doing "very well" one day after he was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center for additional treatment. On Thursday the President tested positive for COVID-19, and since his hospitalization, there has been a growing amount of conflicting information regarding his condition. CBS News digital political reporter Grace Segers has more.
President Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

President Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

 President Donald Trump said early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election. Trump, who has spent much of the year downplaying the threat...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump's doctors provide an update on his condition at Walter Reed Medical Center

 President Trump's doctors say he is "doing very well" while he remains at Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for the coronavirus. CBS News..
CBS News

Trump campaign adjusts schedule in wake of president's hospitalization

 The Trump campaign is adjusting its schedule for the coming days after President Trump was hospitalized following a positive COVID-19 test. CBS News campaign..
CBS News

Biden: Trump's diagnosis is "bracing reminder" to take the coronavirus seriously

 Joe Biden says President Trump's positive COVID-19 result is a "bracing reminder" to take the coronavirus seriously. CBS News campaign reporter Bo Erickson has..
CBS News

Man Punched for Playing 'F*** Donald Trump' Outside Texas Store

 Four weeks before Election Day and the song "F**k Donald Trump" is a serious trigger for at least one Trump supporter, who sucker punched a man over it. The..
TMZ.com

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital in Maryland, United States

Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed

Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed

[NFA] White House doctor Sean Conley said Saturday President Trump 'is doing very well' but a source reveals the president's health remains in jeopardy a day after being hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:36Published

President Trump "doing very well," his physician says

 Dr. Sean Conley, President Trump's physician, said Saturday the president is "doing very well" after receiving treatment for his COVID-19 diagnosis. Conley gave..
CBS News

Trump tweets "Going well" after being flown to Walter Reed for COVID-19 treatment

 President Trump was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday night, out of what the White House called "an abundance of caution." Mr. Trump..
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

McConnell reschedules floor activity as multiple GOP Senators test positive for COVID-19

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is rescheduling floor activity as multiple GOP Senators have tested positive for COVID-19. Political contributor Molly..
CBS News

New England-Kansas game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests

 CBS Sports confirmed Newton was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list and would not play.
CBS News
Possibly Exposed To COVID-19 Himself, Chris Wallace Fumes At Trump Family's Behavior [Video]

Possibly Exposed To COVID-19 Himself, Chris Wallace Fumes At Trump Family's Behavior

After the debacle known as the first debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, moderator Chris Wallace had some strong words for his own viewers. According to Business Insider, the 'Fox News Sunday' urged viewers on Friday to 'wear the damn mask' after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Business Insider reports Wallace said that at the debate, the first family took off their masks, going against the strict guidelines in place.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Donny Come Lately: Trump Arrived Too Late To Be Tested Before Debate [Video]

Donny Come Lately: Trump Arrived Too Late To Be Tested Before Debate

Fox News anchor and moderator of Tuesday's presidential debate, Chris Wallace is blowing the whistle on President Donald Trump and the Trump family. Wallace said Trump and his family did not arrive in..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:44Published
Local doctor on President Trump's COVID-19 symptoms [Video]

Local doctor on President Trump's COVID-19 symptoms

A feverish and fatigued President Donald Trump has been flown to a military hospital after being injected with an experimental drug combination in treatment at the White House.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:14Published
President Trump hospitalized for COVID-19 [Video]

President Trump hospitalized for COVID-19

President Trump was taken to Walter Reed Hospital on Friday following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:57Published

One Titans player, two team personnel test positive Saturday for COVID-19, per report

 Another three members of the Tennessee Titans — one player, two team personnel — tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, ESPN's reported.
Oxford United v Crewe Alexandra postponed after positive Covid-19 test

 Oxford United's League One match at home to Crewe Alexandra is postponed after a visiting player tests positive for Covid-19.
Quebec reports 1,107 new COVID-19 cases in one day, highest increase to date

 Quebec public health officials announced Saturday that 77,380 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the province, and 5,867 people have died due to the...
