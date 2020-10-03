|
Contradictory information circulates regarding President Trump's condition
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
President Trump took to Twitter to say he is doing "very well" one day after he was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center for additional treatment. On Thursday the President tested positive for COVID-19, and since his hospitalization, there has been a growing amount of conflicting information regarding his condition. CBS News digital political reporter Grace Segers has more.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
President Trump's doctors provide an update on his condition at Walter Reed Medical CenterPresident Trump's doctors say he is "doing very well" while he remains at Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for the coronavirus. CBS News..
CBS News
Trump campaign adjusts schedule in wake of president's hospitalizationThe Trump campaign is adjusting its schedule for the coming days after President Trump was hospitalized following a positive COVID-19 test. CBS News campaign..
CBS News
Biden: Trump's diagnosis is "bracing reminder" to take the coronavirus seriouslyJoe Biden says President Trump's positive COVID-19 result is a "bracing reminder" to take the coronavirus seriously. CBS News campaign reporter Bo Erickson has..
CBS News
Man Punched for Playing 'F*** Donald Trump' Outside Texas StoreFour weeks before Election Day and the song "F**k Donald Trump" is a serious trigger for at least one Trump supporter, who sucker punched a man over it. The..
TMZ.com
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital in Maryland, United States
Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:36Published
President Trump "doing very well," his physician saysDr. Sean Conley, President Trump's physician, said Saturday the president is "doing very well" after receiving treatment for his COVID-19 diagnosis. Conley gave..
CBS News
Trump tweets "Going well" after being flown to Walter Reed for COVID-19 treatmentPresident Trump was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday night, out of what the White House called "an abundance of caution." Mr. Trump..
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
McConnell reschedules floor activity as multiple GOP Senators test positive for COVID-19Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is rescheduling floor activity as multiple GOP Senators have tested positive for COVID-19. Political contributor Molly..
CBS News
New England-Kansas game postponed after positive COVID-19 testsCBS Sports confirmed Newton was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list and would not play.
CBS News
Possibly Exposed To COVID-19 Himself, Chris Wallace Fumes At Trump Family's Behavior
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
