Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What to Know About Sean Conley, the White House Physician

NYTimes.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Dr. Conley, who was appointed as President Trump’s physician in 2018, specializes in osteopathic medicine.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: White House doctor gives update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital

White House doctor gives update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital 00:42

 White House physician Sean P. Conley gave an update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed hospital, saying he was "doing very well."

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sean Conley Sean Conley American physician and Physician to the President

Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed [Video]

Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed

[NFA] White House doctor Sean Conley said Saturday President Trump 'is doing very well' but a source reveals the president's health remains in jeopardy a day after being hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:36Published

Was Trump ever on oxygen? Health, security experts say America needs 'total honesty' on president's condition

 Dr. Sean Conley created confusion about President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, which national security and health experts say is unnecessary.
USATODAY.com

On President Donald Trump and COVID-19, just tell the truth to the American people

 Our View: Dr. Sean Conley says he'd 'rather not' disclose specifics on Donald Trump. Dr. Conley, the American people would rather know more than less.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump's COVID diagnosis shifts campaign strategies ahead of the election

 President Trump's positive coronavirus test has caused both campaigns to reconsider their strategies just one month ahead of the November presidential election...
CBS News

What will the road to recovery look like for President Trump?

 COVID-19 has unpredictable outcomes from patient to patient. Lana Zak spoke with internal medicine specialist and immunologist Dr. Neeta Ogden about President..
CBS News

President Trump's doctors provide an update on his condition at Walter Reed Medical Center

 President Trump's doctors say he is "doing very well" while he remains at Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for the coronavirus. CBS News..
CBS News

Trump campaign adjusts schedule in wake of president's hospitalization

 The Trump campaign is adjusting its schedule for the coming days after President Trump was hospitalized following a positive COVID-19 test. CBS News campaign..
CBS News

Physician to the President Physician to the President Physician to the President of the United States

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump 'doing very well' - White House doctor [Video]

Trump 'doing very well' - White House doctor

White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:21Published
Trump 'doing well' - White House doctor [Video]

Trump 'doing well' - White House doctor

White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:21Published
President Trump receives experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19, but what is it? [Video]

President Trump receives experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19, but what is it?

Before President Donald Trump left the White House on Marine One to receive COVID-19 treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center, his physician Dr. Sean Conley sent out a memo indicating Trump received a..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Is President Trump Victim Of Motivated Hate Campaign? – OpEd

Is President Trump Victim Of Motivated Hate Campaign? – OpEd Normally, when a person finds himself to be COVID positive, every one around would sympathize with him, wish him well and pray for his speedy recovery. However,...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Upworthy

Trump Says ‘I Think I’m Doing Very Well’ Before Leaving for Walter Reed Hospital (Video)

Trump Says ‘I Think I’m Doing Very Well’ Before Leaving for Walter Reed Hospital (Video) President Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution,” the White House said on Friday after Trump...
The Wrap Also reported by •CBS News

President Trump "doing very well," his physician says

 Dr. Sean Conley, President Trump's physician, said Saturday the president is "doing very well" after receiving treatment for his COVID-19 diagnosis. Conley gave...
CBS News Also reported by •Upworthy

Tweets about this

reesycake

Shirley Reese Trump campaign adjusts schedule in wake of president's hospitalization https://t.co/YfFmPMhxUz via @YouTube 38 minutes ago

WatsupAmericas

WatsupAmericas Latest: Trump campaign adjusts schedule in wake of president’s hospitalization https://t.co/bc1vnHvZ2b 52 minutes ago