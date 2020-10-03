‘Monster Hunter’ Teaser Gives First Look at the Monster Milla Jovovich Will Hunt (Video) Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Paul W. S. Anderson’s “Monster Hunter” movie adaptation got a new 15-second teaser on Saturday, giving a glimpse at the monster Milla Jovovich & Co. will go up against when the film finally hits theaters.



The clip, released for this weekend’s Comic-Con Russia, features what Polygon has identified as the Black Diablos monster from the video game franchise on which the film is based. According to the site, the Black Diablos is a “pretty gnarly” monster known for its ability to bury itself “in sand and ambush her opponents with giant horns or a tail swipe.”



Set for a December release by Sony’s Screen Gems, “Monster Hunter” reunites Jovovich with her “Resident Evil” director Anderson and centers on Artemis, a lieutenant who, along with her loyal soldiers, is forced to fight for survival when they are dropped onto a dangerous new world crawling with massive monsters with incredible powers.



*Also Read:* 'Monster Hunter' Video Game Adaptation With Milla Jovovich Moves Back to April 2021



Here’s the full description of the film:







Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.







“Monster Hunter” was originally meant to open Sept. 4, 2020, but was pushed earlier this summer to April 23, 2021. Saturday’s new teaser, however, indicated the film will actually hit theaters in December.



Anderson wrote and directed the film, his first feature since concluding the long-running “Resident Evil” franchise with “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” in 2016. He’s also behind the first “Mortal Kombat” video game adaptation from 1995.



