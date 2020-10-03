Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Denver Post Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising questions about the timing of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and whether additional senators may have been exposed. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared the confirmation process was going “full steam ahead.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak

Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak 00:34

 Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney-Barrett may be put on the back burner for the time being. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a halt of the proceedings after two Senate Judiciary Committee members tested positive for COVID-19. GOP Senators Thom Tillis and Mike...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Christie Checked Into Hospital [Video]

Chris Christie Checked Into Hospital

Chris Christie said Saturday he was experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and had checked himself into a hospital as a precaution. Christie noted in a tweet that he has a history of asthma, and he and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Nation Divided Over President Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis [Video]

Nation Divided Over President Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

The president’s coronavirus diagnosis comes at an explosive time politically. With an election and Supreme Court nomination on the line, emotions are running high.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:11Published
GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test [Video]

GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test

Republicans Friday said they would push forward with Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Trump's Supreme Court replacement, even after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Amy Coney Barrett pays tribute to ‘homophobe’ mentor as Donald Trump announces Supreme Court nomination

 Amy Coney Barrett paid tribute to her mentor, “homophobe” and former Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia, after Donald Trump formally announced that she...
PinkNews

Politics Chat: President Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett For Supreme Court

 We look at the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and how the Democrats can respond. We'll also look at how President Trump is gaming out not...
NPR

Obamacare takes center stage as Supreme Court fight heats up, Democrats ramp up tactics to squeeze Republicans

 Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday continued his aggressive use of procedural tactics to squeeze vulnerable Republicans as the fight over the...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

htTweets

Hindustan Times Covid-19 spreads on panel handling US Supreme Court nomination https://t.co/FUUfmavMGx https://t.co/lVgTTD891d 50 seconds ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Covid-19 spreads on panel handling US Supreme Court nomination https://t.co/Yg9kO9qx5u 14 minutes ago

wbkotv

WBKO Television “We now have two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who have tested positive for COVID, and there may be mor… https://t.co/L9ID9CjDGh 2 hours ago

German_Dictator

Captor Zone https://t.co/jzt07fUQVr COVID-19 spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett… https://t.co/XCPmQ8H2vH 3 hours ago

GlobalPandemics

GlobalPandemic.NET ALERT: COVID-19 spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett - Global Pandemic News |… https://t.co/P0r5Qi8FIN 3 hours ago

IAMINKCOGNITO

Johann Wagener Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination https://t.co/PdiT938NN4 Are Democrats weaponizing COVID-19? 6 hours ago

GulfWarVet2

Gulf War Vet COVID-19 is a very selective pathogen. Virus Spreads on Panel Handling Supreme Court Nomination… https://t.co/4RTiLlx1Z5 10 hours ago

Hotpage_News

Hotpage News Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination - #COVID19 #Covid #Coronavirus #Trump #Pence #Biden… https://t.co/yqUIvUqwvM 10 hours ago