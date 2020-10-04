Global  
 

President Trump undergoes aggressive and experimental coronavirus treatment

CBS News Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
As President Trump remains in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus, a high-level source familiar with the president’s health is warning “the next 48 hours will be critical.” Mr. Trump is undergoing an experimental treatment that will keep him at Walter Reed Medical Center for several days. Paula Reid reports.
 President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday morning, is getting an experimental antibody cocktail in addition to his current treatment plan; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Three GOP senators test positive for coronavirus

 Three Republican senators have tested positive for the coronavirus following President Trump’s positive test and hospitalization. The full Senate will not meet..
Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis shakes up presidential race one month before Election Day

 While President Trump remains hospitalized due to his coronavirus infection, rival Joe Biden continued his presidential campaign by holding virtual meetings...
What Trump’s hospitalization means for his administration

 President Trump’s hospitalization leaves many unanswered questions. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett discusses how the administration..
Explaining President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis and path to recovery

 There is still much confusion surrounding President Trump’s condition. CBS News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook sheds some light on the..
Trump not on a "clear path to recovery," senior official says

 President Trump, who was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday for COVID-19 treatment, is "still not on a clear path to recovery," a source familiar..
CBS News

President Trump's doctors provide an update on his condition at Walter Reed Medical Center

 President Trump's doctors say he is "doing very well" while he remains at Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for the coronavirus. CBS News..
CBS News

Contradictory information circulates regarding President Trump's condition

 President Trump took to Twitter to say he is doing "very well" one day after he was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center for additional treatment. On..
Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed [Video]

Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed

[NFA] White House doctor Sean Conley said Saturday President Trump 'is doing very well' but a source reveals the president's health remains in jeopardy a day after being hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Press secretary: "White House operations" decided it was safe for Trump to go to New Jersey fundraiser

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany took questions outside on Friday amid the news the president and first lady had COVID-19. She told CBS News' Paula..
President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19 after aide contracts virus

 President Trump and first lady Melania Trump said early Friday morning that they tested positive for the coronavirus and will quarantine immediately. The..
Trump tries to walk back debate comments on white supremacists

 Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle criticized President Trump for his failure to denounce a far-right extremist group known as The Proud Boys during the first..
President Donald Trump says he's 'starting to feel good' as he fights COVID-19 [Video]

President Donald Trump says he's 'starting to feel good' as he fights COVID-19

President Trump thanked Walter Reed National Military Medical Center staff and even cracked a joke about his age as he fights COVID-19.

President Trump receives experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19, but what is it? [Video]

President Trump receives experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19, but what is it?

Before President Donald Trump left the White House on Marine One to receive COVID-19 treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center, his physician Dr. Sean Conley sent out a memo indicating Trump received a..

Ardern wishes Trump well, votes in general election [Video]

Ardern wishes Trump well, votes in general election

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sent her "best wishes for a speedy recovery" to U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania on Saturday who had both tested positive for the..

‘October Surprise’: Trump Incapacitated From Electioneering – OpEd

 "October surprises" are a common occurrence in the electoral politics of the US when elections are only weeks away in November and canvassing of electorate by...
Pennsylvania’s Played-Out Coal Country And NY’s Rural Catskills Show Why Trump Is Likely To Lose – OpEd

Pennsylvania’s Played-Out Coal Country And NY’s Rural Catskills Show Why Trump Is Likely To Lose – OpEd I’m going to make a bold prediction based (admittedly on a small sampling):  Trump has lost support among his non-college educated white base — or at least...
Trump Says ‘I Think I’m Doing Very Well’ Before Leaving for Walter Reed Hospital (Video)

Trump Says ‘I Think I’m Doing Very Well’ Before Leaving for Walter Reed Hospital (Video) President Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution,” the White House said on Friday after Trump...
