President Trump undergoes aggressive and experimental coronavirus treatment
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
As President Trump remains in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus, a high-level source familiar with the president’s health is warning “the next 48 hours will be critical.” Mr. Trump is undergoing an experimental treatment that will keep him at Walter Reed Medical Center for several days. Paula Reid reports.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Three GOP senators test positive for coronavirusThree Republican senators have tested positive for the coronavirus following President Trump’s positive test and hospitalization. The full Senate will not meet..
CBS News
Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis shakes up presidential race one month before Election DayWhile President Trump remains hospitalized due to his coronavirus infection, rival Joe Biden continued his presidential campaign by holding virtual meetings...
CBS News
What Trump’s hospitalization means for his administrationPresident Trump’s hospitalization leaves many unanswered questions. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett discusses how the administration..
CBS News
Explaining President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis and path to recoveryThere is still much confusion surrounding President Trump’s condition. CBS News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook sheds some light on the..
CBS News
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital in Maryland, United States
Trump not on a "clear path to recovery," senior official saysPresident Trump, who was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday for COVID-19 treatment, is "still not on a clear path to recovery," a source familiar..
CBS News
President Trump's doctors provide an update on his condition at Walter Reed Medical CenterPresident Trump's doctors say he is "doing very well" while he remains at Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for the coronavirus. CBS News..
CBS News
Contradictory information circulates regarding President Trump's conditionPresident Trump took to Twitter to say he is doing "very well" one day after he was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center for additional treatment. On..
CBS News
Trump doctor's rosy COVID-19 assessment disputed
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:36Published
Paula Reid American journalist
Press secretary: "White House operations" decided it was safe for Trump to go to New Jersey fundraiserWhite House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany took questions outside on Friday amid the news the president and first lady had COVID-19. She told CBS News' Paula..
CBS News
President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19 after aide contracts virusPresident Trump and first lady Melania Trump said early Friday morning that they tested positive for the coronavirus and will quarantine immediately. The..
CBS News
Trump tries to walk back debate comments on white supremacistsLawmakers on both sides of the aisle criticized President Trump for his failure to denounce a far-right extremist group known as The Proud Boys during the first..
CBS News
