Brexit briefing: 88 days until the end of the transition period



The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 4 hours ago

Dominic Raab tells Tory conference he feared the PM could have died from Covid-19



Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tells the virtual Conservative Party conferencehe feared Boris Johnson could have died after he was admitted to intensivecare with Covid-19. Mr Raab stood in for the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 21 hours ago