Ex-MLB player sought in woman's killing found dead in Grand Canyon
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Police were seeking Charles Haeger on suspicion of murder in the fatal shooting of Danielle Breed.
Charles Haeger, former MLB player suspected of killing ex-girlfriend, found dead of self-inflicted gunshot woundCharles Haeger, who pitched for three teams from 2006-10, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound a day after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend.
