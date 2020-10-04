Martha Stewart on making your own jam

Starbucks Glow Cups For Halloween



Starbucks has begun rolling out tumblers with a black-and-white, Halloween-themed pattern. The cups glow in the dark. Starbucks is also selling a six-pack of reusable cups with glow-in-the-dark lids for hot drinks. While you can't use the cups in stores amid the pandemic, customers can show the new Halloween-themed tumbler when ordering for a 10-cent discount.

