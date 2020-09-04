Video Shows SUV Driver Speeding Into Crowd Of Protesters On Bikes In NYC

Video shows car swerve into Trump protesters in California
A driver has swerved into a small crowd of people protesting President Donald Trump's visit to California, knocking some to the ground.
