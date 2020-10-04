Global  
 

Tropical Storm Gamma Forecast To Meander Near Northern Coast Of Yucatan Peninsula

cbs4.com Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Gamma, which formed in the western Caribbean Sea on Friday, made landfall on Saturday afternoon and is bringing heavy winds and rain to the Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday and into Sunday.
