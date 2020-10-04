Global  
 

Record-Breaking California Wildfires Surpass 4 Million Acres

Newsmax Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (6,250 square miles) this year, a new record for the most acres burned in a single year.The previous record was two years ago when wildfires destroyed 1.67 million acres (2,609 square miles).California...
