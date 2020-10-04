Record-Breaking California Wildfires Surpass 4 Million Acres
Sunday, 4 October 2020 () Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (6,250 square miles) this year, a new record for the most acres burned in a single year.The previous record was two years ago when wildfires destroyed 1.67 million acres (2,609 square miles).California...
Red flag warnings of extreme fire danger subsided, but warm and dry weather continued to challenge firefighters battling more than two dozen blazes across California on Saturday as the state approaches..
This is the moment the devastating Glass Fire ravages a Californian mountaintop and sends smoke high into the air.The fast-growing blaze has burned over 48,000 acres in the Californian counties of Napa..