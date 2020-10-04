|
Trump treated with "very potent steroid" dexamethasone
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
President Trump's doctors said Sunday that he is taking dexamethasone, which CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus described as a "very potent steroid that could have brain effects." The president was given the drug on Saturday after a second drop in oxygen levels.
