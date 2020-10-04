Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump treated with "very potent steroid" dexamethasone

CBS News Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
President Trump's doctors said Sunday that he is taking dexamethasone, which CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus described as a "very potent steroid that could have brain effects." The president was given the drug on Saturday after a second drop in oxygen levels.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Pelosi says she's confident in virus testing on Capitol Hill

 Pelosi, second in the line of succession, also said she is receiving information about Mr. Trump's health status from the media, not the White House.
CBS News

Face The Nation: Palmer, Gottlieb, Schechter

 Missed the second half of the show? The latest on World leaders weigh in on Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, LabCorp CEO says company can process 200,000 tests per..
CBS News

Trump coronavirus: Physician says president received oxygen and could be discharged tomorrow

 In an update on the condition of president Donald Trump, his physician said he had received supplemental oxygen on two occasions. Speaking outside Walter Reed..
WorldNews

'Ups and downs': Doctors say Donald Trump is improving while still hospitalized; aides project image of calm

 White House doctors said the president experienced "two episodes of transient drops" in his oxygen saturation, but he could be discharged as early as..
USATODAY.com

David Agus David Agus American physician and author

The next steps in President Trump's COVID-19 treatment

 CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus examines President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and what the steps forward might be.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

President Trump's Doctors Provides New Update About His Health Amid Coronavirus Battle

 President Donald Trump is pushing through his illness. The 74-year-old President of the United States “continues to improve,” according to a press conference...
Just Jared

Physician Clarifies Contradictory Statements But Maintains Trump Is 'Doing Well'

 President Trump is hospitalized and is being treated with experimental therapies less than a month from Election Day. There was a briefing on his condition...
NPR

Contact Tracing Trump: The President's Days Before Positive COVID Test

Contact Tracing Trump: The President's Days Before Positive COVID Test Watch Video"The president is the most tested man in America," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters July 21. So how did he test positive...
Newsy Also reported by •Business InsiderAceShowbiz

Tweets about this