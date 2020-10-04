|
White House doctor announced Trump is being treated with dexamethasone. Here's what we know about the drug.
Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
White House physician Sean Conley told reporters he's using a 'multi-prong' approach to treat Trump, which includes the steroid dexamethasone.
