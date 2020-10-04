Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House doctor announced Trump is being treated with dexamethasone. Here's what we know about the drug.

USATODAY.com Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
White House physician Sean Conley told reporters he's using a 'multi-prong' approach to treat Trump, which includes the steroid dexamethasone.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital

White House doctor says Trump doing 'very well' at hospital 02:31

 President Donald Trump’s doctor says he is doing “very well” as he spends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sean Conley Sean Conley American physician and Physician to the President

Trump coronavirus: Physician says president received oxygen and could be discharged tomorrow

 In an update on the condition of president Donald Trump, his physician said he had received supplemental oxygen on two occasions. Speaking outside Walter Reed..
WorldNews

Trump could be discharged as early as Monday, physician says

 President Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said Sunday that "if everything continues to go well" with the president's health, he could be discharged from..
CBS News

Dr Sean Conley: Physician to President Trump

 Dr Sean Conley has been offering updates on the president's condition. What do we know about him?
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

U.S. states see record rises in COVID-19 cases [Video]

U.S. states see record rises in COVID-19 cases

Nine U.S. states have reported record increases in COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, as colder weather arrives. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:46Published
President Donald Trump could be discharged as early as Monday [Video]

President Donald Trump could be discharged as early as Monday

The US President released a video from the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19, saying "I think I’ll be back soon"

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:07Published

Details emerge on Trump's health after coronavirus diagnosis

 White House doctors say the president had a high fever on Friday and his oxygen levels dropped twice during his treatment for COVID-19. CBS News chief medical..
CBS News

New Supreme Court Term Could End Roberts’s Dominant Role

 The possible addition of Judge Amy Coney Barrett could create “the Trump court,” pushing it rightward. Cases on the Affordable Care Act and religious..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump infected with Covid 19: Joe Biden widens lead

 With the presidential election just over two weeks away Joe Biden is pulling away from Donald Trump according to the latest opinion polls released on Sunday. The..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine [Video]

Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine

US Attorney General William Barr was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a White House reception where attendees didn't wear masks. However, Business Insider reports Barr has refused to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
White House Doctor Says President Trump Is Doing 'Very Well' At Hospital; Others Express Concern [Video]

White House Doctor Says President Trump Is Doing 'Very Well' At Hospital; Others Express Concern

White House Doctor Says President Trump Is Doing 'Very Well' At Hospital; Others Express Concern

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:29Published
Teen Daughter Blabs On TikTok About Mom Kellyanne Conway's COVID-19 Status [Video]

Teen Daughter Blabs On TikTok About Mom Kellyanne Conway's COVID-19 Status

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway failed to get in front of her own story on Friday. That's because her own daughter, Claudia Conway, broke the news on her TikTok account that her mother had..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

'72 hours ago': Confusion rages over Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis timeline

 The timeline simply doesn't add up. Exclamation marks are flying thick and fast around two competing versions of Donald Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis timeline after...
Mid-Day Also reported by •The WrapWorldNewsFOXNews.comTMZ.com

‘SNL': Michael Che Says ‘There’s a Lot Funny About’ Trump Getting COVID-19 (Video)

‘SNL': Michael Che Says ‘There’s a Lot Funny About’ Trump Getting COVID-19 (Video) Though the cold open for the season premiere of “SNL” mostly elided Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, “Weekend Update” attacked the issue...
The Wrap

How healthy is Trump? Years of misinformation make it difficult to know

How healthy is Trump? Years of misinformation make it difficult to know On Friday morning, ex-White House doctor Ronny Jackson confidently told Fox News that Donald Trump was not exhibiting any symptoms from coronavirus. Scramble...
WorldNews


Tweets about this