Spike Lee Collaborator Thomas Jefferson Byrd Murdered in Atlanta, Director Says Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Spike Lee mourned the death of actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, who the director says was murdered in Atlanta on Saturday night.



“Brother Byrd also did his thang in my joints CHI-RAQ, SWEET BLOOD OF JESUS, RED HOOK SUMMER, BAMBOOZLED, HE GOT GAME, GET ON THE BUS, GIRL 6 and CLOCKERS. May we all wish condolences and blessings to his family. Rest in peace Brother Byrd,” Lee wrote in a Sunday Instagram post.



Lee also shared a picture of Byrd in his 1995 crime film “Clockers,” one of eight films by Lee in which he appeared.



Born in Griffin, Georgia, Byrd attended Morris Brown College where he graduated with a Bachelor of science degree in education and a master’s fine arts degree in dance at California Institute of the Arts.



Byrd, also known as T-Byrd, debuted on-screen in the 1992 mystery crime series; “In the Heat of the Night.” He went on to appear in the TV movie; “I’ll Fly Away: Then and Now” and, by 2019, added numerous films to his resume, including “Clockers,” “He Got Game,” “Bamboozled,” “Ray” and “Chi-Raq,” along with TV appearance in “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” Lackawanna Blues” and “She’s Gotta Have It.” He was seen this year in the Tracy Morgan-Tiffany Haddish sitcom “The Last O.G.”



In 2003m he received a Tony Awards nomination in the Best Actor category for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."



Details on Byrd’s death and no news reports from local media in Atlanta have surfaced of his alleged murder. TheWrap has reached out to Atlanta police for comment.



