NY Times: 2 White House Staffers Tested Positive for COVID-19 2 Weeks Ago

Newsmax Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Two White House staffers who do not have contact with President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, reports The New York Times.
News video: Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine

Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine 00:34

 US Attorney General William Barr was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a White House reception where attendees didn't wear masks. However, Business Insider reports Barr has refused to self-quarantine. The September 26 reception for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett has since...

Teen Daughter Blabs On TikTok About Mom Kellyanne Conway's COVID-19 Status [Video]

Teen Daughter Blabs On TikTok About Mom Kellyanne Conway's COVID-19 Status

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway failed to get in front of her own story on Friday. That's because her own daughter, Claudia Conway, broke the news on her TikTok account that her mother had..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published
Trump 'doing very well' - White House doctor [Video]

Trump 'doing very well' - White House doctor

White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:21Published
Trump 'doing well' - White House doctor [Video]

Trump 'doing well' - White House doctor

White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:21Published

