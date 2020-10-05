Global  
 

Nadia Murad's mission to hold ISIS accountable

CBS News Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize recipient tells "60 Minutes" why she and her lawyer, Amal Clooney, want ISIS tried for war crimes and genocide.
Nadia Murad Nadia Murad Yazidi human rights activist from Iraq and winner of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize

10/4/2020: Nadia, A Different Kind of Vision, The Wright Way

 Nobel laureate Nadia Murad's fight to bring ISIS to court; Then, an architect goes blind, but says he's actually gotten better at his job; And, the family that..
CBS News

Nobel laureate Nadia Murad's fight to bring ISIS to court

 The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize recipient tells 60 Minutes why she and her lawyer, Amal Clooney, want ISIS tried for war crimes and genocide. Scott Pelley reports.
CBS News

When 60 Minutes met the Nobel Peace Prize winners

 Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad have been awarded for their work combating sexual violence as a weapon of war. 60 Minutes has spoken with them both.
CBS News

When 60 Minutes met Nobel winner Nadia Murad

 In 2014, she was the girl behind the veil who told Scott Pelley her harrowing story of rape. Four years later she was a woman honored with the Nobel Peace Prize.
CBS News

Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Salafi jihadist terrorist and militant group

Kayla Mueller's parents: 'We can't let her down again'

 After being taken hostage by the so-called Islamic State in 2013, no one knows for certain what happened to American aid worker Kayla Mueller.
BBC News

How Syria became "ground zero for jihadists"

 President Obama explains the emergence of the terrorist group ISIS and why he thinks Syria became "ground zero for jihadists around the world."
CBS News

Amal Clooney Amal Clooney British-Lebanese barrister, activist and author

George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion [Video]

George & Amal Clooney dig deep to help those shaken by Beirut explosion

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, have donated $100,000 dollars to aid the relief effort following a city-shaking explosion in Beirut, Lebanon this week

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Nobel Peace Prize Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel

When 60 Minutes met Nobel winner Denis Mukwege

 In 2008, Anderson Cooper reported on the use of rape in the Congo's civil war. In 2018, the doctor treating the victims won the Nobel Peace Prize.
CBS News

