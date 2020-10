Browns’ Nick Chubb, Chargers’ Austin Ekeler top injury list Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Two of the NFL's top running backs this season are facing uncertain futures after being forced to leave games early with injuries on Sunday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ruth Smith RT @Sportsnet: Two of the NFL’s top running backs this season are facing uncertain futures after being forced to leave games early with inj… 3 hours ago Sportsnet Two of the NFL’s top running backs this season are facing uncertain futures after being forced to leave games early… https://t.co/c4kqZPKyXA 3 hours ago AP NFL Two top NFL running backs -- Nick Chubb and Austin Ekeler -- were injured on Sunday. https://t.co/f4UL6kN8n8 3 hours ago Sports With X RT @AlbertBreer: Browns RB Nick Chubb and Chargers RB Austin Ekeler both back to the locker room with significant-looking injuries. 5 hours ago Daniel Alameda Week 4 #NFL Injury Report • #Buccaneers TE OJ Howard (achilles) • #Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring) •… https://t.co/EQoxFlwpk1 6 hours ago