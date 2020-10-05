Record-Breaking California Wildfires Surpass 4 Million Acres
Monday, 5 October 2020 () In a year that has already brought apocalyptic skies and smothering smoke to the West Coast, California set a grim new record Sunday when officials announced that the wildfires of 2020 have now scorched a record 4 million acres - in a fire season that is far from over.
Cal Fire announced Sunday that wildfires had scorched more than 4 million acres in 2020 with no end in sight. But, as meteorologist Darren Peck explains, this fire season -- though record-breaking -- was predictable, given the climate conditions that had been brewing all year. (10-4-20)
Red flag warnings of extreme fire danger subsided, but warm and dry weather continued to challenge firefighters battling more than two dozen blazes across California on Saturday as the state approaches..
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:32Published
California is poised to hit a fearsome milestone: 4 million acres burned this year by wildfires that have killed 31 people and destroyed hundreds of homes in... USATODAY.com Also reported by •Newsmax •euronews
