Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Record-Breaking California Wildfires Surpass 4 Million Acres

Newsmax Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
In a year that has already brought apocalyptic skies and smothering smoke to the West Coast, California set a grim new record Sunday when officials announced that the wildfires of 2020 have now scorched a record 4 million acres - in a fire season that is far from over.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Climate Watch: Historically Dry February Set Up Epic Wildfire Season

Climate Watch: Historically Dry February Set Up Epic Wildfire Season 03:50

 Cal Fire announced Sunday that wildfires had scorched more than 4 million acres in 2020 with no end in sight. But, as meteorologist Darren Peck explains, this fire season -- though record-breaking -- was predictable, given the climate conditions that had been brewing all year. (10-4-20)

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Historic California Wildfires Surpass 4 Million Acres; More Than Doubles Previous Record [Video]

Historic California Wildfires Surpass 4 Million Acres; More Than Doubles Previous Record

In a year that has already brought apocalyptic skies and smothering smoke to the West Coast, California set a grim new record Sunday when officials announced that the historic wildfires of 2020 have..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:35Published
Better weather won't keep California from grim fire landmark [Video]

Better weather won't keep California from grim fire landmark

Red flag warnings of extreme fire danger subsided, but warm and dry weather continued to challenge firefighters battling more than two dozen blazes across California on Saturday as the state approaches..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:32Published
WEB EXTRA: Mountain Lion Cub Rescued From CA Wildfires [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Mountain Lion Cub Rescued From CA Wildfires

An orphaned mountain lion cub was found and rescued by a Cal Fire firefighter on September 30. Check out the little survivor who will be making his recovery at the Oakland Zoo in California.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:31Published

Related news from verified sources

California wildfires scorch more than 4 million acres, breaking record

 Cal Fire said there have been more than 8,200 wildfires since the start of the year — and the flames have burned an area larger than Connecticut.
CBS News Also reported by •UpworthyNPRSeattlePI.comNewsmaxWorldNewsNewsyFOXNews.com

Mysterious beams: Directed energy weapons (DEWs) linked to wildfires in California and Oregon

 (Natural News) Experts warn that California still hasn’t reached the peak of 2020’s fire season, but some say that the wildfires are occurring due to...
NaturalNews.com

Millions of acres burn in record Calif. wildfires

 California is poised to hit a fearsome milestone: 4 million acres burned this year by wildfires that have killed 31 people and destroyed hundreds of homes in...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Newsmaxeuronews

Tweets about this

TGOATZ9

ADAM RT @Local4News: Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres https://t.co/kJRMVS9gfq 1 minute ago

KevinKtk789

🇺🇸Kevin🇺🇸 RT @pilot_day: This is what happens when you don't stop crazies who are out starting fires. IT'S NOT CLIMATE CHANGE!!!😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 htt… 2 minutes ago

ABC7Amarillo

ABC 7 Amarillo In a year that has already brought apocalyptic skies and smothering smoke to the West Coast, California set a grim… https://t.co/igEOVYMWil 2 minutes ago

Local4News

Local 4 WDIV Detroit Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres https://t.co/kJRMVS9gfq 2 minutes ago

wics_abc20

WICS ABC 20 California set a grim new record Sunday when officials announced that the wildfires of 2020 have now scorched a rec… https://t.co/R7QfXPPqLp 2 minutes ago

wchs8fox11

Eyewitness News California set a grim new record Sunday when officials announced that the wildfires of 2020 have now scorched a rec… https://t.co/qPRTzbzzIm 2 minutes ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres So far, in this year’s historic fire season, more tha… https://t.co/olrnK67fsG 3 minutes ago

abhi_22_

ডাক্তার বাবু |डॉक्टर बाबू |Doctor Babu|🇮🇳🌈 RT @timesofindia: Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres https://t.co/1Y5mz34dWW via @TOIWorld https://t.co/5nBpATL… 4 minutes ago