Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, killed in Atlanta

CBS News Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Spike Lee recalled how the actor "did his thang" in his films including "Clockers," "Bamboozled" and "He Got Game"
News video: Tony-Nominated Actor Found Murdered, His Back Riddled With Bullets

Tony-Nominated Actor Found Murdered, His Back Riddled With Bullets 00:35

 Acclaimed for his stage work and his roles in Spike Lee films, Thomas Jefferson Byrd has been murdered. He was 70 years old. Newser reports Byrd was found dead on Saturday at his home in Atlanta, Georgia. Police have remained quiet about the incident, but say Byrd was found with multiple bullets in...

Thomas Jefferson Byrd American actor

Spike Lee mourns his longtime star Thomas Jefferson Byrd, 70, killed in apparent shooting

 Thomas Jefferson Byrd, a Tony-nominated actor best known for his roles in Spike Lee films including 'Clockers,' was killed Saturday in Atlanta at 70.
Spike Lee Films Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd Murdered in Atlanta

 Atlanta PD tells TMZ ... cops responded to a call of a person injured at 1:45 AM Saturday. Byrd was found unresponsive, and emergency medical workers pronounced..
Spike Lee Spike Lee American film director, film producer, writer, and actor

Spike Lee pays tribute to actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd

 Byrd, who starred in numerous Spike Lee films, was shot and killed in Atlanta on Saturday.
Spike Lee didn't know Chadwick Boseman was sick during 'Da 5 Bloods' filming [Video]

Spike Lee didn't know Chadwick Boseman was sick during 'Da 5 Bloods' filming

Boseman di*d on August 28 after secretly battling colon cancer for the past four years.

Atlanta Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States

