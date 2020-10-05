|
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, killed in Atlanta
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Spike Lee recalled how the actor "did his thang" in his films including "Clockers," "Bamboozled" and "He Got Game"
